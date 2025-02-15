Emergency meeting between EU Foreign Ministers and Greek Foreign Ministry to be held on Sunday

ukenru
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 2611 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 46487 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 71146 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 105239 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 73889 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 117035 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 100977 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113057 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116705 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 153072 views

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 109850 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 85874 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 52852 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 80844 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 39720 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 105264 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 117059 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 153087 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 143770 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

February 27, 09:18 AM • 176121 views
UNN Lite
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 39720 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 80844 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 134149 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 136054 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 164325 views
Emergency meeting between EU Foreign Ministers and Greek Foreign Ministry to be held on Sunday

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 42229 views

On Sunday, an extraordinary meeting of EU foreign ministers will be held in Munich. The next day, Macron convenes a summit in Paris to discuss Trump's announcement of new tariffs.

The Greek Foreign Ministry has announced that an emergency meeting of EU foreign ministers will be held in Munich on Sunday morning, UNN reports

"Greek Foreign Minister George Gerapetritis will participate in an extraordinary meeting of EU foreign ministers on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference tomorrow, Sunday, February 16, at 8:30 a.m.," reads a statement from the Greek Foreign Ministry. 

The French president is calling European leaders to an emergency summit in Paris on Monday. The meeting is expected to discuss Donald Trump's latest statements.

In particular, Trump said that he would impose new 25% duties on all steel and aluminum imports to the US, which will be another major step in his revision of trade policy.

Sibiga outlined to his G7 colleagues the solutions needed to achieve a just peace15.02.25, 19:44 • 26353 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

EconomyPolitics
munichMunich
donald-trumpDonald Trump
european-unionEuropean Union
parisParis
greeceGreece
united-statesUnited States

