Emergency meeting between EU Foreign Ministers and Greek Foreign Ministry to be held on Sunday

The Greek Foreign Ministry has announced that an emergency meeting of EU foreign ministers will be held in Munich on Sunday morning, UNN reports.

"Greek Foreign Minister George Gerapetritis will participate in an extraordinary meeting of EU foreign ministers on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference tomorrow, Sunday, February 16, at 8:30 a.m.," reads a statement from the Greek Foreign Ministry.

The French president is calling European leaders to an emergency summit in Paris on Monday. The meeting is expected to discuss Donald Trump's latest statements.

In particular, Trump said that he would impose new 25% duties on all steel and aluminum imports to the US, which will be another major step in his revision of trade policy.

