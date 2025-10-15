Emergency blackouts introduced in Kyiv and three regions - DTEK
According to Ukrenergo's command, emergency power outages have been applied in Kyiv, Kyiv, Dnipropetrovsk, and Odesa regions.
By order of Ukrenergo, emergency blackouts have been applied in Kyiv, Kyiv, Dnipropetrovsk and Odesa regions.
As YASNO reported, the main reason for emergency power outages in Ukraine is the consequences of Russian attacks on energy facilities. If, after devastating shelling, power appears in a few hours, it does not mean that the damage has been fully restored, that new connection schemes are working stably and can withstand the load.