How to safely use electrical appliances after blackouts: energy tips for Ukrainians
Kyiv • UNN
The Ministry of Energy has provided recommendations on the safe use of electrical appliances after power supply is restored. Following these rules will help reduce the risk of overloading the power system and protect appliances from voltage fluctuations.
During emergency blackouts caused by Russian shelling, it is important to adhere to the rules of rational and economical electricity consumption. The Ministry of Energy explained how to safely use electrical appliances after power is restored, UNN reports.
According to the agency, rational consumption rules will help reduce the risk of overloading the power system, prevent overloading the power system, and protect appliances from voltage fluctuations.
How to act during emergency blackouts:
- unplug all powerful electrical appliances (heater, boiler, electric stove, oven, etc.) from the socket;
- before turning on electrical appliances, make sure that the voltage in the network is stable. If the light flickers or the voltage is unstable, do not connect appliances to the network;
- do not turn on the equipment immediately, wait 10–15 minutes;
- use appliances alternately. Avoid turning on all electrical appliances at the same time to avoid overloading the network;
- use surge protection. To protect equipment, you can install a voltage relay or residual current devices (RCDs) in the apartment/house. This protective mechanism disconnects household appliances from the network if it is unstable, and reconnects them after stabilization. This protection is best suited for refrigerators, washing machines, dishwashers, and televisions;
- at night, the load on the system decreases and the voltage stabilizes. Therefore, some processes (charging batteries, washing, dishwashing, heating water with a boiler) are better, if possible, to postpone until night;
- if there is a backup power source (batteries, inverters, etc.) in the apartment, do not forget to switch them from active to passive mode in time, if automatic switching is not installed.
By following these recommendations, you can protect your equipment and prevent emergency situations. Today, the stability and support of our energy system depend on each of us!
