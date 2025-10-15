How to safely use electrical appliances after blackouts: energy tips for Ukrainians

$41.750.14
Committee supported the bill on "OLX tax"
Exclusive
10:14 AM • 22749 views
Second month without a decision: the consideration of the complaint against the closure of the case against the NBU's chief lawyer Zyma has been disrupted again
October 15, 09:25 AM • 21779 views
Zelenskyy appointed acting head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast State Administration: what is known about him
October 15, 09:00 AM • 22154 views
Zelenskyy formed Odesa CMA and appointed Lysak as its head
October 15, 08:32 AM • 20153 views
Around 4,500 new fines monthly: TCCs intensify military registration checks – infographicPhoto
Exclusive
October 15, 08:03 AM • 17555 views
Rape of a 14-year-old girl in Zakarpattia: defense tells at what stage the appeal against the verdict for the boys is being considered
October 15, 07:49 AM • 17041 views
Russia attacked Ukraine's gas infrastructure three times in a week, hitting a thermal power plant overnight - Naftogaz
Exclusive
October 15, 07:17 AM • 31470 views
World Breast Cancer Day: how the disease manifests itself, its diagnosis and preventionPhoto
October 15, 07:08 AM • 31535 views
FC "Unbreakable" from Kharkiv: how amputee football helps veterans overcome isolation
October 15, 06:15 AM • 13715 views
General Staff confirmed repeated strike on oil terminal in Feodosia and attack on other objects of the Russian occupier
Legendary Victoria's Secret "angels" are back on the runway: when and where to watch the showVideoOctober 15, 05:50 AM • 56602 views
Emergency power outages covered more regions: detailsOctober 15, 06:02 AM • 19191 views
Poland liquidates the Central Anti-Corruption Bureau: why this is an alarming signal for NABUOctober 15, 08:15 AM • 32694 views
Odesa CMA to be headed by Dnipropetrovsk RMA head Lysak - reportOctober 15, 08:31 AM • 18540 views
Quiet hunting: which mushrooms to pick in October and how not to confuse them with poisonous "doubles"Photo11:45 AM • 14135 views
Quiet hunting: which mushrooms to pick in October and how not to confuse them with poisonous "doubles"Photo11:45 AM • 14143 views
Poland liquidates the Central Anti-Corruption Bureau: why this is an alarming signal for NABUOctober 15, 08:15 AM • 32699 views
World Breast Cancer Day: how the disease manifests itself, its diagnosis and preventionPhoto
Exclusive
October 15, 07:17 AM • 31473 views
FC "Unbreakable" from Kharkiv: how amputee football helps veterans overcome isolationOctober 15, 07:08 AM • 31540 views
Legendary Victoria's Secret "angels" are back on the runway: when and where to watch the showVideoOctober 15, 05:50 AM • 56606 views
Kim Kardashian's Skims brand presented panties with faux pubic hairPhotoOctober 15, 12:05 AM • 59816 views
Emma Watson vacations in Pisa with unknown man after refuting engagement rumorsPhotoOctober 14, 01:19 PM • 38900 views
Rat stops Wales-Belgium match: Courtois and De Bruyne at the epicenter of surreal eventsPhotoOctober 14, 01:05 PM • 40867 views
Taylor Swift announces documentary series about her latest tourPhotoOctober 13, 03:39 PM • 48129 views
Tyson Fury's 16-year-old daughter got engaged: Paris Fury defended her daughter's choiceOctober 13, 03:15 PM • 51957 views
How to safely use electrical appliances after blackouts: energy tips for Ukrainians

Kyiv • UNN

 • 578 views

The Ministry of Energy has provided recommendations on the safe use of electrical appliances after power supply is restored. Following these rules will help reduce the risk of overloading the power system and protect appliances from voltage fluctuations.

How to safely use electrical appliances after blackouts: energy tips for Ukrainians

During emergency blackouts caused by Russian shelling, it is important to adhere to the rules of rational and economical electricity consumption. The Ministry of Energy explained how to safely use electrical appliances after power is restored, UNN reports.

Details

According to the agency, rational consumption rules will help reduce the risk of overloading the power system, prevent overloading the power system, and protect appliances from voltage fluctuations.

Chargers, gas stoves, and generators: how much comfort costs during blackouts10.10.25, 16:35 • 60577 views

How to act during emergency blackouts:

  • unplug all powerful electrical appliances (heater, boiler, electric stove, oven, etc.) from the socket;
    • before turning on electrical appliances, make sure that the voltage in the network is stable. If the light flickers or the voltage is unstable, do not connect appliances to the network;
      • do not turn on the equipment immediately, wait 10–15 minutes;
        • use appliances alternately. Avoid turning on all electrical appliances at the same time to avoid overloading the network;
          • use surge protection. To protect equipment, you can install a voltage relay or residual current devices (RCDs) in the apartment/house. This protective mechanism disconnects household appliances from the network if it is unstable, and reconnects them after stabilization. This protection is best suited for refrigerators, washing machines, dishwashers, and televisions;
            • at night, the load on the system decreases and the voltage stabilizes. Therefore, some processes (charging batteries, washing, dishwashing, heating water with a boiler) are better, if possible, to postpone until night;
              • if there is a backup power source (batteries, inverters, etc.) in the apartment, do not forget to switch them from active to passive mode in time, if automatic switching is not installed.

                By following these recommendations, you can protect your equipment and prevent emergency situations. Today, the stability and support of our energy system depend on each of us!

                - the agency summarized.

                Why emergency power outages occur: an explanation has appeared15.10.25, 11:09 • 3262 views

                Antonina Tumanova

                TechnologiesLife hack
                War in Ukraine
                Power outage
                Blackout
                Electricity
                Ministry of Energy of Ukraine