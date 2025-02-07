ukenru
Emergency blackouts in 8 regions due to the consequences of Russian attacks, primarily for industry - Ukrenergo

Emergency blackouts in 8 regions due to the consequences of Russian attacks, primarily for industry - Ukrenergo

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 35758 views

In Ukraine, emergency power outages have been introduced in eight regions due to the consequences of Russian attacks. The restrictions primarily apply to industrial consumers, while household consumers are cut off only in case of emergency.

Emergency power outages have been forced in eight regions of Ukraine due to the consequences of Russian attacks, they will primarily affect industrial consumers, Ukrenergo reported on Friday, UNN reports.

Today, on February 7, emergency blackouts were forced in Kharkiv, Sumy, Donetsk, Poltava, Zaporizhzhia, Kirovohrad, Dnipro and Cherkasy (partially) regions. The reason for the emergency blackouts is the consequences of Russian missile and drone attacks on electricity generation and transmission facilities

- Ukrenergo reported on social media.

As indicated, industrial consumers are disconnected first (where possible). 

“Currently, the restrictions do not apply to household consumers (except for emergencies in the networks of regional power distribution companies),” the company said.

“The blackouts will be canceled as soon as the situation in the power system allows. Please consume electricity sparingly during the period of restrictions,” Ukrenergo said.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

