Emergency blackouts in 8 regions due to the consequences of Russian attacks, primarily for industry - Ukrenergo

Emergency power outages have been forced in eight regions of Ukraine due to the consequences of Russian attacks, they will primarily affect industrial consumers, Ukrenergo reported on Friday, UNN reports.

Today, on February 7, emergency blackouts were forced in Kharkiv, Sumy, Donetsk, Poltava, Zaporizhzhia, Kirovohrad, Dnipro and Cherkasy (partially) regions. The reason for the emergency blackouts is the consequences of Russian missile and drone attacks on electricity generation and transmission facilities - Ukrenergo reported on social media.

As indicated, industrial consumers are disconnected first (where possible).

“Currently, the restrictions do not apply to household consumers (except for emergencies in the networks of regional power distribution companies),” the company said.

“The blackouts will be canceled as soon as the situation in the power system allows. Please consume electricity sparingly during the period of restrictions,” Ukrenergo said.

