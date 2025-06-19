Elon Musk's X prepares services for transfers, shopping, and trading

The platform X is preparing to launch a series of financial services, including investment and payment tools.

This is reported by UNN with reference to the Financial Times.

Details

X's Executive Director Linda Yaccarino announced that soon users of the platform will be able to carry out financial operations directly in the application.

You'll be able to go on X and do all your financial things on the platform. And that's dependent on whether I can pay you for the pizza that we split last night, or make an investment or an exchange. So that's the future - Yaccarino said.

She also noted that the possibility of launching an X credit or debit card this year is being considered. These plans align with Elon Musk's vision of transforming X into an аналог of the Chinese WeChat – an application that combines communication, payments, and purchases.

X will allow Premium subscribers to upload videos in 4K