Social network X has allowed subscriber users to upload videos in 4K resolution. This is reported by Techcrunch, writes UNN.

Details

By expanding content capabilities, X aims to increase engagement and prevent users from switching to YouTube or Vimeo to watch videos. The new feature will soon be available to all premium subscribers.

Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine accused the social network X of concealing Russia's war crimes

Previously, subscribers could upload 1080p videos up to 8 GB in size and no more than three hours long. But with the advent of support for 4K resolution uploads, the platform may change the size limit for users.

Addition

X has been trying to encourage users to post more video content since Elon Musk bought the company, gradually increasing the upload limit for subscribers.

X introduces rules for parody accounts: what will change?

Earlier this year, the platform also launched a dedicated channel for vertical videos with a shortcut on the home page of its mobile apps, trying to capitalize on the uncertainty surrounding the TikTok ban in the US.

Let us remind you

American billionaire Elon Musk sold his social network X (Twitter) to the artificial intelligence company xAI.