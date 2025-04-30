X will allow Premium subscribers to upload videos in 4K

$41.560.18
47.280.11
ukenru
It will be targeted: the Ministry of Defense explained all the details about the unblocking of medical workers
03:17 PM • 26400 views

It will be targeted: the Ministry of Defense explained all the details about the unblocking of medical workers

01:34 PM • 64934 views

Ukraine and the USA will sign an agreement on minerals in the coming days - Shmyhal

Exclusive
April 30, 09:29 AM • 100257 views

India and Pakistan: Political scientist explains whether a new war is brewing and how it will affect Ukraine

April 30, 08:44 AM • 127233 views

The Rada extended the deadline for the voluntary return of military personnel from unauthorized leave until August 30.

Exclusive
April 30, 08:43 AM • 212758 views

State Land Bank or Vinnytsia "meeting of friends" around land management

Exclusive
April 30, 06:47 AM • 105520 views

From May, gasoline in Ukraine should be sold with alcohol: how this will affect cars and the cost of fuel

Exclusive
April 29, 03:28 PM • 239436 views

BEB is investigating cases of tax evasion and smuggling in the field of electronics trade

Exclusive
April 29, 03:14 PM • 170798 views

“Return to Stalinism”: lawyer Kravets on NABU's pressure on the bar, wiretapping and reports to foreigners

April 29, 03:11 PM • 117885 views

Held in a camp for six years: the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine evacuated a Ukrainian woman and her two children from Syria

April 29, 01:48 PM • 146685 views

TCR servicemen without combat experience will be sent to fighting units - General Staff

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+17°
1.2m/s
36%
752 mm
Popular news

Kellogg: US and Ukraine agreed on 22 actions for further agreements on the war

April 30, 08:04 AM • 104214 views

Horror films - main box office hits of 2024: Deadline rating

April 30, 08:15 AM • 120605 views

Planned series "Einstein" has been postponed for a year

April 30, 09:14 AM • 65860 views

Hetmantsev's bill on the activities of the Deposit Guarantee Fund was subjected to devastating criticism by the Verkhovna Rada's scientific and expert department

April 30, 10:55 AM • 113287 views

Bread, oil, cherries: what do your menu and agricultural science of Ukraine have in common?

01:19 PM • 77860 views
Publications

Duma calls the reform a “threat,” while experts call it a necessity: what is happening with the changes in ARMA

03:42 PM • 35621 views

Bread, oil, cherries: what do your menu and agricultural science of Ukraine have in common?

01:19 PM • 79333 views

Hetmantsev's bill on the activities of the Deposit Guarantee Fund was subjected to devastating criticism by the Verkhovna Rada's scientific and expert department

April 30, 10:55 AM • 114778 views

State Land Bank or Vinnytsia "meeting of friends" around land management
Exclusive

April 30, 08:43 AM • 212759 views

Cheese Symphony: 5 Appetizing Lunches That Are Easy to Make at Home

April 30, 05:55 AM • 171609 views
Advertisement
Продаж Lexus LC 2019
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Denis Shmyhal

Petr Pavel

Petr Fiala

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Germany

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

50-year-old Leonardo Di Caprio Stuns Fans with Sudden Weight Loss: Photo

01:52 PM • 21646 views

Katy Perry felt "beaten" by society's rejection of her space travel

12:48 PM • 24119 views

Sarah Gellar showed off a great wardrobe like Carrie Bradshaw from "Sex and the City"

12:27 PM • 24202 views

Planned series "Einstein" has been postponed for a year

April 30, 09:14 AM • 66864 views

Horror films - main box office hits of 2024: Deadline rating

April 30, 08:15 AM • 121634 views
Actual

ChatGPT

Instagram

Shahed-136

Rockwell B-1 Lancer

M1 Abrams

X will allow Premium subscribers to upload videos in 4K

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2096 views

Social network X expands opportunities for content creators. Now premium subscribers can upload videos with 4K resolution so as not to switch to other platforms.

X will allow Premium subscribers to upload videos in 4K

Social network X has allowed subscriber users to upload videos in 4K resolution. This is reported by Techcrunch, writes UNN.

Details

By expanding content capabilities, X aims to increase engagement and prevent users from switching to YouTube or Vimeo to watch videos. The new feature will soon be available to all premium subscribers.

Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine accused the social network X of concealing Russia's war crimes12.04.25, 09:59 • 4789 views

Previously, subscribers could upload 1080p videos up to 8 GB in size and no more than three hours long. But with the advent of support for 4K resolution uploads, the platform may change the size limit for users.

Addition

X has been trying to encourage users to post more video content since Elon Musk bought the company, gradually increasing the upload limit for subscribers.

X introduces rules for parody accounts: what will change?08.04.25, 03:15 • 5996 views

Earlier this year, the platform also launched a dedicated channel for vertical videos with a shortcut on the home page of its mobile apps, trying to capitalize on the uncertainty surrounding the TikTok ban in the US.

Let us remind you

American billionaire Elon Musk sold his social network X (Twitter) to the artificial intelligence company xAI.

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

Technologies
Elon Musk
United States
Ukraine
YouTube
Brent
$60.85
Bitcoin
$93,943.60
S&P 500
$5,512.56
Tesla
$277.45
Газ TTF
$32.32
Золото
$3,321.70
Ethereum
$1,767.98