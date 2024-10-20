Elon Musk promised to raffle off $1 million daily among the signatories of a petition in support of amendments to the US Constitution
Kyiv • UNN
The draw will last until the presidential election on November 5.
Elon Musk promised to raffle off $1 million daily among those who sign a petition in support of the first two amendments to the US Constitution, UNN reports, citing the businessman's speech at a campaign rally in support of Donald Trump in Pennsylvania.
This is a petition in support of the First and Second Amendments to the US Constitution, which guarantee freedom of speech and the right to bear arms. The petition was created by the America PAC group, which actively supports Donald Trump in the US presidential election. Elon Max himself is the founder of this movement. Officially, the group helps to mobilize and register voters who support Trump in controversial garb.
One of the petition's signatories has already received a check for a million dollars.
The drawing will run daily until the US presidential election scheduled for November 5.
Poll: Trump slightly ahead of Harris in early voting in swing states15.10.24, 12:06 • 13078 views
Recall
Earlier, Elon Max has already allocated $75 million to finance America PAC, which actually means financial support for Trump's election campaign.
Musk, who owns the social network X and runs Tesla, endorsed Trump in July after the Republican candidate survived an assassination attempt at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.
Musk, who supported the Democrats in the previous election, called the 2024 vote the last hope for democracy in the United States and said that if Harris wins, the country will be taken over by illegal immigrants.