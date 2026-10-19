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Elina Svitolina announced her divorce from her husband

Kyiv • UNN

 • 444 views

Elina Svitolina announced the end of her marriage to Gaël Monfils. The couple will remain parents to their daughter, Skai, and are asking for privacy.

Elina Svitolina announced her divorce from her husband

Famous Ukrainian tennis player Elina Svitolina announced the end of her marriage to French tennis player Gaël Monfils. On Instagram on October 19, the athlete explained that she needed to find her way back to herself, reports UNN.

Details

In her post, the tennis player noted that she had previously said almost nothing about her inner experiences related to the war in Ukraine, but, according to her, last year she had to take a break from competing because of a difficult emotional state. Svitolina admitted that she experienced sleepless nights, doubts, and a feeling of losing herself. During this period, Monfils was by her side and supported her.

"Gaël saw all of this. He never let go of my hand. We fought through it together for a long time, giving it all our strength. But some battles take place deep inside you, and no other person’s love can win them for you. Over time, I realized that I needed to find my way back to myself and that I could not do so while remaining in our marriage. This is the hardest truth I have ever had to face and the hardest thing I have ever had to say to the person I love. Gaël listened to me. He responded to my needs with a strength of spirit and dignity that I will never forget. Gaël loved me in both the happiest and the darkest moments of my life. And I loved him with all my heart," the tennis player said.

Svitolina emphasized that despite the end of their marital relationship, their family would remain a family, and their main priority would be their daughter, Skai.

"Together we built a beautiful life and received the most precious gift of all—our daughter, Skai. Skai will always come first for us. Our marriage is ending, but our family is not. We will remain her parents forever and will be there for each other at every stage of her life. Please understand that there is no one to blame here. There are only two people who deeply loved each other, and a story that is now taking a different form. We ask you to treat us with kindness and give us the privacy and time we need to heal. Thank you for your love," she noted.

Recall

Blogger and florist Anastasiia Skalnytska announced her divorce from businessman Bohdan Skalnytskyi. The couple have a son, Mykhailo.

Alla Kiosak

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