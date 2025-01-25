Elimination of the consequences of the Russian strike in Vyshneve: the scale of destruction was shown

In Vyshneve, Kyiv region, work has been completed to eliminate the consequences of an enemy strike, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported on Saturday, UNN reports.

Details

"The work to eliminate the consequences of enemy shelling in Vyshneve has been completed," the statement reads.

Works on liquidation of the consequences of hostile shelling in Buchansky district were completed at 11:30 a.m.

"Fortunately, there were no injuries or deaths. Rescuers rescued 5 people, 2 of them were children," the statement said.

