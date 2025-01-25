Russian attack in Kyiv region: 5-year-old child injured

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 99344 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 101446 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 109401 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 112154 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 133298 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 104124 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 136610 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103813 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113461 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117007 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Russian attack in Kyiv region: 5-year-old child injured

Russian attack in Kyiv region: 5-year-old child injured

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 38067 views

Three multi-storey buildings and 13 cars were damaged in two districts of Kyiv region as a result of hostile shelling. A 5-year-old child was wounded and hospitalized, his life is not in danger.

In Kyiv region, as a result of a night attack by Russian troops, a 5-year-old child was wounded and hospitalized, three high-rise buildings were damaged, and an enterprise caught fire, the regional police reported on Saturday, UNN reports.

Details

"As of 12:20 a.m., three multi-storey buildings, including 18 apartments, were damaged in two districts of the region. Also, 13 cars were damaged. In addition, an enterprise caught fire and was extinguished by the State Emergency Service," the statement said.

Unfortunately, the 5-year-old child was injured. She was hospitalized. The victim's life and health are currently not in danger

- the police said.

Criminal proceedings were opened over war crimes under Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Both missiles and 46 of 61 drones launched by Russia shot down over Ukraine25.01.25, 09:51 • 35220 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

