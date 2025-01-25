Russian attack in Kyiv region: 5-year-old child injured

In Kyiv region, as a result of a night attack by Russian troops, a 5-year-old child was wounded and hospitalized, three high-rise buildings were damaged, and an enterprise caught fire, the regional police reported on Saturday, UNN reports.

Details

"As of 12:20 a.m., three multi-storey buildings, including 18 apartments, were damaged in two districts of the region. Also, 13 cars were damaged. In addition, an enterprise caught fire and was extinguished by the State Emergency Service," the statement said.

Unfortunately, the 5-year-old child was injured. She was hospitalized. The victim's life and health are currently not in danger - the police said.

Criminal proceedings were opened over war crimes under Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

