Both missiles and 46 of 61 drones launched by Russia shot down over Ukraine

Russia attacked Ukraine at night with 2 X-59/69 missiles and 61 drones, shooting down both missiles and 46 drones in 11 regions, the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported on Saturday, UNN reports.

Details

According to the Ukrainian Air Force, on the night of January 25, the enemy attacked with two X-59/69 guided missiles from the Black Sea and 61 Shahed strike UAVs and various types of imitators from the following directions: Orel, Kursk, Bryansk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk - Russian Federation.

The air attack was repelled by anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Air Force and Defense Forces.

As of 09.30, two X-59/69 guided missiles and 46 Shahed strike UAVs and other types of drones were confirmed downed in Odesa, Kharkiv, Poltava, Sumy, Kyiv, Cherkasy, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipro, Khmelnytskyi and Kirovohrad regions. 15 hostile imitator UAVs were lost in the area (no negative consequences) - the Air Force reported on social media.

The downed enemy UAVs reportedly caused damage in Kyiv, Cherkasy and Khmelnytsky regions. "Buildings of enterprises, institutions, apartment and private houses, and vehicles were damaged. Special services are eliminating the consequences, the victims are being provided with assistance," the statement said.

