Drone attack in Kyiv region: a house and a production facility are damaged

A residential building and an industrial building were damaged by a drone attack in the Kyiv region. Fortunately, they managed to save people, including children. This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

According to the information, a multi-storey residential building in the town of Vyshneve was damaged - the balconies from the fifth to the ninth floors were seriously damaged.

Rescuers evacuated five people, including two children. According to preliminary reports, there were no injuries.

As a result of the attack, a large-scale fire broke out in a production facility in Fastiv district. The fire covered 600 square meters, but thanks to the work of emergency workers, the fire was extinguished. There were no casualties or injuries.

Rescuers and special equipment are working at the scene. Information is being updated.

Air alert announced in Kyiv: residents are asked to go to shelters