Drone attack in Kyiv region: a house and a production facility are damaged
Kyiv • UNN
In Vyshneve, the balconies of a high-rise building from the 5th to the 9th floor were damaged, and 5 people were evacuated. In Fastiv district, a fire broke out at a 600-square-meter production facility, with no casualties.
A residential building and an industrial building were damaged by a drone attack in the Kyiv region. Fortunately, they managed to save people, including children. This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, UNN reports.
Details
According to the information, a multi-storey residential building in the town of Vyshneve was damaged - the balconies from the fifth to the ninth floors were seriously damaged.
Rescuers evacuated five people, including two children. According to preliminary reports, there were no injuries.
As a result of the attack, a large-scale fire broke out in a production facility in Fastiv district. The fire covered 600 square meters, but thanks to the work of emergency workers, the fire was extinguished. There were no casualties or injuries.
Rescuers and special equipment are working at the scene. Information is being updated.
