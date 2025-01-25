Drone attack in Kyiv region: a house and a production facility are damaged

ukenru
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 87246 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 100316 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 108243 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 111113 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 131728 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 103772 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 135447 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103782 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113439 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116997 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Drone attack in Kyiv region: a house and a production facility are damaged

Drone attack in Kyiv region: a house and a production facility are damaged

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 54836 views

In Vyshneve, the balconies of a high-rise building from the 5th to the 9th floor were damaged, and 5 people were evacuated. In Fastiv district, a fire broke out at a 600-square-meter production facility, with no casualties.

A residential building and an industrial building were damaged by a drone attack in the Kyiv region. Fortunately, they managed to save people, including children. This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

According to the information, a multi-storey residential building in the town of Vyshneve was damaged - the balconies from the fifth to the ninth floors were seriously damaged.

Rescuers evacuated five people, including two children. According to preliminary reports, there were no injuries. 

Image

As a result of the attack, a large-scale fire broke out in a production facility in Fastiv district. The fire covered 600 square meters, but thanks to the work of emergency workers, the fire was extinguished. There were no casualties or injuries. 

Rescuers and special equipment are working at the scene. Information is being updated.

Air alert announced in Kyiv: residents are asked to go to shelters25.01.25, 02:11 • 67758 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

WarKyivKyiv region
state-emergency-service-of-ukraineState Emergency Service of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine
kyivKyiv

