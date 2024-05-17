Electricity may be cut off in Kyiv and the region from 19:00 - DTEK
Kyiv • UNN
DTEK has warned consumers in several regions that stabilization blackouts will be applied from 19:00, but there should be no power outages until then.
The situation in the power grid remains extremely difficult, but there will be no power cuts until 19:00, DTEK warned consumers in Kyiv, Kyiv, Odesa, Dnipro, Donetsk regions, UNN reports.
Details
"According to Ukrenergo's preliminary instruction, stabilization blackouts are to be applied from 19:00," DTEK said on social media.
The graphs are available on the websites of DTEK's distribution system operators in Kyiv or your region.
