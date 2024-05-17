Electricity may be cut off in Kyiv and the region from 19:00 - DTEK

The situation in the power grid remains extremely difficult, but there will be no power cuts until 19:00, DTEK warned consumers in Kyiv, Kyiv, Odesa, Dnipro, Donetsk regions, UNN reports.

Details

"According to Ukrenergo's preliminary instruction, stabilization blackouts are to be applied from 19:00," DTEK said on social media.

The graphs are available on the websites of DTEK's distribution system operators in Kyiv or your region.

Next week, the situation with electricity supply may indeed be much easier - Ukrenergo