Electricity consumption remains at seasonal levels, powerful appliances should be switched on during the day - Ukrenergo

Electricity consumption in Ukraine corresponds to seasonal indicators, it is worth using powerful electrical appliances from 10:00 to 18:00, NEC "Ukrenergo" reported on Friday, writes UNN.

Details

"Electricity consumption has stabilized at a level that corresponds to seasonal indicators. Today, April 25, as of 9:30, it was the same as the previous day - on Thursday," the report said.

Yesterday, April 24, the daily maximum consumption was in the evening - at the same level as the maximum of the previous day.

Currently, the Ukrainian energy system continues to recover after Russian massive missile and drone attacks. Emergency recovery works at energy facilities are ongoing.

"There is a need to shift active energy consumption to daytime. Please use powerful electrical appliances during the most efficient operation of solar power plants - from 10:00 to 18:00," Ukrenergo said, stressing that the situation in the energy system may change.

