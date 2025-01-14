Electricity consumption in Ukraine has decreased: what caused it

Electricity consumption has decreased due to sunny weather in most regions and higher productivity of household solar power plants, Ukrenergo reported on Tuesday. However, the company urged to consume electricity sparingly between 08:00 and 20:00. This was reported by UNN.

Details

According to Ukrenergo, today, January 14, electricity consumption as of 9:30 a.m. was 1.9% lower than at the same time the previous day, Monday, January 13. The reason for the decline is sunny weather in most regions and more efficient operation of household solar power plants.

Yesterday, January 13, the daily maximum consumption was recorded in the morning. It was 7.3% higher than the maximum of the previous business day - on Friday, January 10. Ukrenergo explained this by a significant drop in temperature in all regions of Ukraine and the establishment of frosty weather in the western regions.

As the company reminded, the Ukrainian power system continues to recover from thirteen massive Russian missile and drone attacks over the past year. Emergency repairs at power facilities are ongoing.

Today, from 08:00 to 20:00, it is necessary to conserve electricity. Please, if possible, do not use powerful electrical appliances during this period and do not turn on several devices at the same time - Ukrenergo urged.

