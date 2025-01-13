Election of a new head of Sahaidachnyi Academy through Army+: the poll will last until the end of Friday

A poll to select the new head of the Petro Sahaidachnyi National Army Academy has been launched in the Army+ app. The poll will run until the end of Friday, January 17. This was announced by Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, quoted by the ministry's press service, UNN reports.

"We are launching a survey in the Army+ app to hear the opinion of our military about the changes that the Petro Sahaidachnyi National Army Academy needs. Every serviceman who uses Army+ can offer their ideas on how to improve the work of the Academy and support one of the five experienced candidates for the position of its head. The survey starts today and will run until the end of Friday, January 17," Umerov said.

He noted that the results of the survey will become an important benchmark for systemic reforms in the key military education institution of Ukraine.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting with the military leadership on the situation at the front and personnel issues, voting is launched in the Army+ app to select a new head of the National Army Academy, there are five candidates.

Scandal with bullying and harassment of cadets at the Sahaidachnyi Army Academy: the case is under control of the Command and the Verkhovna Rada