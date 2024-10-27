EIB and EBRD to finance €12 million to set up 112 emergency service in Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
The EIB and the EBRD will provide grant funding for the implementation of the 112 emergency system in Ukraine. The project will unite all emergency services into a single system based on European standards.
The European Investment Bank and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development will allocate €12 million in grant funding to create a 112 emergency system in Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Finance.
Details
During a meeting between Minister of Finance of Ukraine Sergii Marchenko and EIB President and European Commissioner for Economic Affairs Paolo Gentiloni, an application for grant funding of EUR 12 million was announced and signed to support the project to create an EU 112 emergency assistance system in Ukraine.
The total funding for the project includes a €12 million grant and a €40 million loan.
The project is aimed at uniting ambulance, police, fire and emergency gas services into a single emergency response system that will allow for prompt assistance to citizens.
The initiative envisages the creation of modern call centers and IT infrastructure, which will help Ukrainian emergency services meet European standards.
Recall
Ukraine will receive significant financial support from the EU, the US, and the UK through frozen Russian assets, one of the biggest financial victories of the war.