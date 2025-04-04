The EIB and the EBRD will provide grant funding for the implementation of the 112 emergency system in Ukraine. The project will
unite all emergency services into a single system based on European standards.
The Prime Minister of Ukraine expects the G7 to quickly develop procedures for the transfer of $50 billion from Russian assets. These funds are important for covering Ukraine's budget expenditures in 2025.
The G20 countries agreed on the need to tax the super-rich. The proposal calls for a 2% tax on wealth over $1 billion, but faced a
negative reaction from some countries.
European Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni announced the possibility of concluding a G7 framework agreement on a $50 billion loan to
Ukraine from frozen Russian assets by October 2024. The loan would be issued from $300 billion of frozen Russian assets.