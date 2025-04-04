Paolo Gentiloni

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 10704 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 18658 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 58546 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 203282 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 117028 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 382112 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 304419 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 212822 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 243740 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254856 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+14°
1m/s
44%
Popular news

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 52228 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 66226 views

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 17341 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 37979 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 122085 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 122857 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 203282 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 382112 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 249931 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 304419 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 11294 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 38556 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 66798 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 52786 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 122151 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Persons

Paolo Gentiloni

Italian politician (born 1954)
News by theme

EIB and EBRD to finance €12 million to set up 112 emergency service in Ukraine

The EIB and the EBRD will provide grant funding for the implementation of the 112 emergency system in Ukraine. The project will unite all emergency services into a single system based on European standards.

Society • October 27, 09:35 AM • 65748 views

We expect G7 countries to promptly develop technical procedures for transferring $50 billion of Russian assets to Ukraine - Shmyhal

The Prime Minister of Ukraine expects the G7 to quickly develop procedures for the transfer of $50 billion from Russian assets. These funds are important for covering Ukraine's budget expenditures in 2025.

Economy • July 30, 11:13 AM • 27267 views

G20 countries agree to work on a “tax for billionaires”

The G20 countries agreed on the need to tax the super-rich. The proposal calls for a 2% tax on wealth over $1 billion, but faced a negative reaction from some countries.

Economy • July 26, 09:51 PM • 42873 views

By October, G7 countries are likely to agree on a framework agreement for a $50 billion loan to Ukraine

European Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni announced the possibility of concluding a G7 framework agreement on a $50 billion loan to Ukraine from frozen Russian assets by October 2024. The loan would be issued from $300 billion of frozen Russian assets.

Economy • July 25, 06:53 PM • 81166 views