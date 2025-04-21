"Easter Truce": 86 engagements, 704 drones, and 1519 shelling attacks - General Staff

Since the beginning of April 20, 86 combat engagements have taken place at the front. This was reported by UNN with reference to the summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

It is noted that on the day of the "Easter truce," the enemy used 704 kamikaze drones and carried out 1519 shelling attacks on settlements and positions of our troops.

Situation by directions

Ukrainian defenders repelled one enemy attack in the Kupiansk direction, in the area of Holubivka.

Ukrainian soldiers stopped eleven assault actions by the invaders near the settlements of Nadiia, Myrneh, Hrekivka, Katerynivka, Nove, and Yampolivka in the Lyman direction. One combat engagement is still ongoing.

In the Siversk direction, the enemy carried out two offensive actions in the area of Bilohorivka and Ivano-Daryivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, our defenders repelled four attempts by the invaders to advance in the area of Chasiv Yar and towards Stupochky and Bila Hora.

Russia's actions after midnight will show whether Moscow truly seeks peace - Sybiha

In the Toretsk direction, the occupiers assaulted the positions of our defenders eight times today near Druzhba, Toretsk, and Leonidivka. The defense forces are holding back the pressure and repelled seven assaults, two combat engagements are still ongoing.

The enemy is intensively attacking Ukrainian defenders in the Pokrovsk direction. Throughout the day, the enemy carried out 36 offensive actions. The activity of the Russian occupiers was recorded in the areas of the settlements of Sukha Balka, Myroliubivka, Yelyzavetivka, Lysivka, Kotlyne, Udachne, Novooleksandrivka, Uspenivka, Preobrazhenka, Andriivka, and Rozlyv. Four combat engagements are still ongoing.

According to preliminary estimates, today in this direction, our soldiers eliminated 131 occupiers and wounded 121. A gun, four UAVs, five UAV control points, and 10 vehicles were destroyed. A tank and three vehicles of the occupiers were also significantly damaged - the summary states.

In the Novopavlivka direction, Ukrainian units repelled five attacks in the area of Kostiantynopil, Skudne, and towards Odraddne.

In the Orikhiv direction, Russian invaders advanced four times on the positions of our defenders in the areas of Mala Tokmachka, Mali Shcherbaky, and Stepove.

In the Kharkiv, Huliaipole, and Prydniprovsk directions, the enemy did not conduct active offensive operations.

Russian information operation accusing Ukraine of disrupting the "truce" failed - CCD

In the Kursk direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled 14 attacks by the invaders. The enemy inflicted 163 artillery shellings on settlements and positions of the Defense Forces, including 16 from multiple rocket launcher systems.

In other directions, no significant changes in the situation occurred.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, referring to the report of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrsky, reported that as of 8:00 PM, since the beginning of the ceasefire regime announced by Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, the Russian army has violated it more than 2,000 times.

US State Department calls for extension of "Easter truce"