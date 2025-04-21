"Easter Truce": 86 engagements, 704 drones, and 1519 shelling attacks - General Staff

$41.380.00
47.000.00
ukenru
On the Toretsk direction, Ukrainian soldiers fell into a Russian ambush, there are dead - Zelenskyy
April 20, 02:07 PM • 12850 views

On the Toretsk direction, Ukrainian soldiers fell into a Russian ambush, there are dead - Zelenskyy

April 20, 06:46 AM • 28386 views

The Holy Fire arrived in Ukraine from Warsaw: it was met in Volyn

April 20, 03:00 AM • 45103 views

Easter in Ukraine: how Ukrainians celebrate the Resurrection holiday in the fourth year of the large-scale war

April 19, 03:10 PM • 48108 views

Another 277 soldiers returned home from Russian captivity - Zelenskyy

April 19, 03:04 PM • 55519 views

Five cool anthology series: what to watch in your free time

April 19, 02:56 PM • 31487 views

'Shaheds' in our sky - the real attitude towards Easter and human lives: Zelensky reacted to Putin's 'truce'

April 19, 02:01 PM • 25465 views

Putin announced an "Easter truce" for 30 hours

April 19, 11:37 AM • 20832 views

Holy Fire descended in Jerusalem

April 18, 05:00 PM • 81384 views

A Selection of Films About the Life of Jesus Christ: 9 Movies Based on the Most Famous Biblical Story

April 18, 01:41 PM • 86218 views

The State Statistics Service reported how much the prices for Easter cake ingredients have increased in a year

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+15°
0m/s
34%
748 mm
Popular news

Republican Congressman calls Putin's "Easter truce" fake

April 20, 02:32 PM • 10017 views

China tested a non-nuclear hydrogen bomb

April 20, 03:47 PM • 10539 views

The Kremlin stated that Putin did not order the continuation of the "Easter ceasefire"

04:09 PM • 9456 views

Airstrike on Kostiantynivka: bodies of two dead found under rubble

04:34 PM • 7102 views

German firm feeds Russian war machine with strategic raw materials - investigation

07:04 PM • 11078 views
Publications

How to remove stains from wine, coffee, grass and ink: simple and effective tips

April 20, 09:03 AM • 20985 views

Eggs after Easter: how to properly store and what to cook with them

April 20, 06:00 AM • 23880 views

Easter in Ukraine: how Ukrainians celebrate the Resurrection holiday in the fourth year of the large-scale war

April 20, 03:00 AM • 45105 views

Technology powering Ukraine. How RSE became a symbol of energy independence during the war

April 19, 08:45 AM • 41732 views

Catching up with Oleksandriya, the Lviv derby, the fight to get out of the relegation zone: UPL weekend matches preview

April 19, 06:00 AM • 41369 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Oleksandr Syrskyi

Donald Trump

Antonio Tajani

Andrii Sybiha

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Iran

United Arab Emirates

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Five cool anthology series: what to watch in your free time

April 19, 03:04 PM • 55520 views

Taras Tsymbalyuk will become the main character of the show "The Bachelor"

April 18, 03:22 PM • 32585 views

Netflix will improve search with AI

April 18, 01:58 PM • 34321 views

"Star Wars" animated series about Darth Maul will be released next year

April 18, 01:19 PM • 35274 views

Jennifer Lopez to star in "The Last Mrs. Parrish"

April 18, 10:07 AM • 69011 views
Actual

Shahed-136

Unmanned aerial vehicle

Financial Times

TikTok

The Washington Post

"Easter Truce": 86 engagements, 704 drones, and 1519 shelling attacks - General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 322 views

According to the report by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, since the start of the day on April 20, 86 combat engagements have occurred on the front line. The enemy used 704 kamikaze drones and carried out 1519 shelling attacks.

"Easter Truce": 86 engagements, 704 drones, and 1519 shelling attacks - General Staff

Since the beginning of April 20, 86 combat engagements have taken place at the front. This was reported by UNN with reference to the summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

It is noted that on the day of the "Easter truce," the enemy used 704 kamikaze drones and carried out 1519 shelling attacks on settlements and positions of our troops.

Situation by directions

Ukrainian defenders repelled one enemy attack in the Kupiansk direction, in the area of Holubivka.

Ukrainian soldiers stopped eleven assault actions by the invaders near the settlements of Nadiia, Myrneh, Hrekivka, Katerynivka, Nove, and Yampolivka in the Lyman direction. One combat engagement is still ongoing.

In the Siversk direction, the enemy carried out two offensive actions in the area of Bilohorivka and Ivano-Daryivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, our defenders repelled four attempts by the invaders to advance in the area of Chasiv Yar and towards Stupochky and Bila Hora.

Russia's actions after midnight will show whether Moscow truly seeks peace - Sybiha20.04.25, 20:05 • 2406 views

In the Toretsk direction, the occupiers assaulted the positions of our defenders eight times today near Druzhba, Toretsk, and Leonidivka. The defense forces are holding back the pressure and repelled seven assaults, two combat engagements are still ongoing.

The enemy is intensively attacking Ukrainian defenders in the Pokrovsk direction. Throughout the day, the enemy carried out 36 offensive actions. The activity of the Russian occupiers was recorded in the areas of the settlements of Sukha Balka, Myroliubivka, Yelyzavetivka, Lysivka, Kotlyne, Udachne, Novooleksandrivka, Uspenivka, Preobrazhenka, Andriivka, and Rozlyv. Four combat engagements are still ongoing.

According to preliminary estimates, today in this direction, our soldiers eliminated 131 occupiers and wounded 121. A gun, four UAVs, five UAV control points, and 10 vehicles were destroyed. A tank and three vehicles of the occupiers were also significantly damaged

- the summary states.

In the Novopavlivka direction, Ukrainian units repelled five attacks in the area of Kostiantynopil, Skudne, and towards Odraddne.

In the Orikhiv direction, Russian invaders advanced four times on the positions of our defenders in the areas of Mala Tokmachka, Mali Shcherbaky, and Stepove.

In the Kharkiv, Huliaipole, and Prydniprovsk directions, the enemy did not conduct active offensive operations.

Russian information operation accusing Ukraine of disrupting the "truce" failed - CCD20.04.25, 22:21 • 1532 views

In the Kursk direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled 14 attacks by the invaders. The enemy inflicted 163 artillery shellings on settlements and positions of the Defense Forces, including 16 from multiple rocket launcher systems.

In other directions, no significant changes in the situation occurred.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, referring to the report of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrsky, reported that as of 8:00 PM, since the beginning of the ceasefire regime announced by Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, the Russian army has violated it more than 2,000 times.

US State Department calls for extension of "Easter truce"20.04.25, 21:14 • 2018 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Brent
$67.65
Bitcoin
$85,098.90
S&P 500
$5,302.78
Tesla
$239.97
Газ TTF
$35.66
Золото
$3,341.30
Ethereum
$1,587.94