Earthquake with magnitude 3.1 recorded in Chernivtsi region
Kyiv • UNN
An earthquake with a magnitude of 3.1 occurred in the Dniester district of Chernivtsi region. The tremor was felt by few people indoors and outdoors only under favorable conditions.
On the evening of October 23 at 18:08:04, Ukrainian seismologists registered an earthquake in the Chernivtsi region with a magnitude of 3.1 on the Richter scale at a depth of 3 km. This was reported by the Main Center for Special Control, UNN reports.
The source of the earthquake is located near the village of Lomachyntsi, Dniester district, Chernivtsi region,
Details
According to the classification of earthquakes, it is classified as a significant one.
The center also noted that the earthquake is felt by few people who are indoors. And in the open air, it is felt only under favorable conditions. The vibrations are similar to a shaking caused by a light truck.
The last earthquake from this area was on November 23 last year and had a magnitude of 2.0.
Recall
On October 8, an earthquake with a magnitude of 3.3 was recorded in Kryvyi Rih district of Dnipropetrovs'k region . The epicenter was located at a depth of 8 km, and people could feel a slight tremor.