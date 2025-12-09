Earthquake in Japan: 34 people already injured

$42.070.01
49.020.03
ukenru
07:23 AM • 586 views
Public opinion and realities: how corruption affects the economy and the trust of Ukrainians
Exclusive
07:00 AM • 1626 views
Bring Kids Back UA: 1892 children have already been returned to Ukraine
December 8, 07:50 PM • 14443 views
President Zelenskyy arrived in Brussels for talks with NATO and EU leadershipVideo
December 8, 06:20 PM • 26623 views
Shmyhal or Fedorov: Zelenskyy on candidates for Head of the Presidential Office
December 8, 05:26 PM • 25420 views
President Zelenskyy spoke about what he discussed with European leaders in LondonVideo
December 8, 02:55 PM • 30707 views
Ukrainian Su-27 pilot Yevhen Ivanov killed in battle in eastern direction
Exclusive
December 8, 02:34 PM • 29892 views
This document is indeed unique, not in a good sense of the word: expert on the updated US National Security Strategy
December 8, 01:22 PM • 32360 views
The time of mutual responsibility is over, and the time of silence too: Prosecutor General Kravchenko announced a full inspection of all orphanages across the country
Exclusive
December 8, 01:00 PM • 42643 views
Children abducted by Russia: the truth that resonated worldwide
Exclusive
December 8, 12:25 PM • 38602 views
Odrex's license revoked: why the clinic is hiding medical documentation from the Ministry of Health
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+1°
2m/s
85%
755mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Ukraine's Defense Forces moved to more advantageous positions near Myrnohrad - 7th Airborne Assault CorpsVideoDecember 8, 09:42 PM • 12081 views
Project "Primary Source": Russia rewrites national identity of children in temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine - Center for Countering DisinformationDecember 8, 09:59 PM • 6448 views
Trump: Europe is moving in a bad direction, Washington does not want such changesDecember 8, 11:03 PM • 3946 views
Sybiha discussed F-16 fighter jet delivery with Belgian Defense MinisterPhoto01:53 AM • 4958 views
"Rescue" Putin-style: hundreds of refugees from Ukraine are being expelled from a sanatorium in Russia - Center for Countering Disinformation03:32 AM • 10903 views
Publications
Public opinion and realities: how corruption affects the economy and the trust of Ukrainians07:23 AM • 558 views
No sanctions, act through RussiaPhotoDecember 8, 03:38 PM • 12704 views
Children abducted by Russia: the truth that resonated worldwide
Exclusive
December 8, 01:00 PM • 42631 views
Odrex's license revoked: why the clinic is hiding medical documentation from the Ministry of Health
Exclusive
December 8, 12:25 PM • 38591 views
Fictitious "Russian conspiracy" and real pressure on strategic aviation enterprises: how law enforcement is used in competitive wars
Exclusive
December 8, 10:53 AM • 38730 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ursula von der Leyen
António Costa
Mark Rutte
Donald Trump
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Brussels
London
Donetsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Media War: Paramount challenges Netflix, outbidding it and offering $74.4 billion for Warner BrosDecember 8, 03:34 PM • 17044 views
Scandals, upheavals, revelations: what will the Mercurial week from December 8 to 14 bring us
Exclusive
December 8, 08:10 AM • 50423 views
Netflix announced it is buying Warner Bros. and HBODecember 5, 12:40 PM • 60212 views
Trump changed architects for White House ballroomDecember 5, 06:50 AM • 70405 views
Pantone named the color of 2026: a shade of white chosen for the first timeVideoDecember 4, 02:10 PM • 71099 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Brent Crude
KAB-250
FGM-148 Javelin

Earthquake in Japan: 34 people already injured

Kyiv • UNN

 • 908 views

A powerful 7.5 magnitude earthquake struck northeastern Japan, injuring at least 34 people. Authorities warn of the possibility of stronger tremors in the coming days.

Earthquake in Japan: 34 people already injured

At least 34 people were injured in a powerful 7.5-magnitude earthquake that struck northeastern Japan late Monday, Kyodo News reported, according to UNN.

Details

Transportation and water supplies were disrupted, and schools in various areas were suspended, as authorities warned of the possibility of a stronger earthquake.

The Japan Meteorological Agency said that the earthquake, which occurred at 11:15 p.m. local time off the eastern coast of Aomori Prefecture at a depth of 54 kilometers, could be followed by an earthquake of similar or greater magnitude in the same area in the coming days.

This is the first time the agency has issued such a warning for the coastal areas of Hokkaido and the Sanriku coast, which stretches from Aomori through Iwate and Miyagi prefectures.

On Tuesday, JR East announced the suspension of high-speed train services on the Tohoku Shinkansen Line between Morioka in Iwate Prefecture and Shin-Aomori in neighboring Aomori Prefecture for inspections after the earthquake. Services are expected to resume in the afternoon.

Reports of casualties came from Hokkaido, Aomori, and Iwate prefectures, while dozens of people remained in evacuation centers as of Tuesday morning.

The government reported that about 1,360 homes in Aomori and Iwate prefectures were left without water due to damaged pipes.

According to the Ministry of Education and local authorities, classes were canceled in 139 public elementary, middle, and high schools in Aomori Prefecture and 48 schools in Hokkaido.

Japanese Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi said that the Maritime Self-Defense Force air base and the Ground Self-Defense Force camp in Hachinohe, Aomori Prefecture, which was the hardest hit, were opened to the public as evacuation centers and at one point accommodated about 620 people and about 270 vehicles.

Many people were forced to evacuate due to the cold when the earthquake struck and a tsunami warning was issued. The warnings were downgraded within three hours of the earthquake and lifted at 6:20 a.m. local time on Tuesday.

No anomalies were reported at nuclear power plants in Hokkaido or in the northeastern prefectures of Aomori, Miyagi, and Fukushima.

At the nuclear fuel reprocessing plant in Rokkasho, a village on the Pacific coast in Aomori Prefecture, water leaked from a spent fuel storage pool, but it did not spread beyond the building.

The agency, which revised the magnitude from the previous 7.6, warned of a tsunami up to 3 meters high after the earthquake. The highest tsunami waves observed in Iwate were 70 cm.

In some parts of Aomori, the earthquake registered 6 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale, which is 7, a level at which it is impossible to stand or move without crawling.

According to the agency, the earthquake occurred in an area along a trough running off the coast of Hokkaido and northeastern Japan, where strong earthquakes can occur when the Pacific Plate subducts beneath the main island of Honshu.

Japan recorded three more earthquakes, but the tsunami threat level has been lowered08.12.25, 20:59 • 3022 views

Julia Shramko

News of the World
Japan Meteorological Agency
Japan