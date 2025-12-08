Japan recorded three more earthquakes, but the tsunami threat level has been lowered

$42.060.13
06:20 PM
Shmyhal or Fedorov: Zelenskyy on candidates for Head of the Presidential Office
05:26 PM
President Zelenskyy spoke about what he discussed with European leaders in LondonVideo
02:55 PM
Ukrainian Su-27 pilot Yevhen Ivanov killed in battle in eastern direction
Exclusive
02:34 PM
This document is indeed unique, not in a good sense of the word: expert on the updated US National Security Strategy
01:22 PM
The time of mutual responsibility is over, and the time of silence too: Prosecutor General Kravchenko announced a full inspection of all orphanages across the country
Exclusive
December 8, 01:00 PM
Children abducted by Russia: the truth that resonated worldwide
Exclusive
December 8, 12:25 PM
Odrex's license revoked: why the clinic is hiding medical documentation from the Ministry of Health
December 8, 11:28 AM
We have no agreement on Donbas: Zelenskyy on peace talks
Exclusive
December 8, 10:53 AM
Fictitious "Russian conspiracy" and real pressure on strategic aviation enterprises: how law enforcement is used in competitive wars
December 8, 10:37 AM
Zelenskyy to hold meetings with leaders of Britain, France, and Germany, then with the EU and NATO: Presidential Office provides details
Publications
Exclusives
Popular news
In Russian units, those killed in the Pokrovsk direction are massively registered as "AWOL" - "Atesh"
December 8, 09:29 AM
US Congress allocated $800 million in aid to Ukraine for two years - media
December 8, 01:08 PM
Russian Prosecutor's Office accused Zaluzhnyi, Yermak, Poroshenko, and other Ukrainian politicians and military leadership of "genocide"
01:43 PM
A number of regions are switching to emergency power outages: what is known
02:17 PM
No sanctions, act through Russia
03:38 PM
No sanctions, act through Russia
03:38 PM
Children abducted by Russia: the truth that resonated worldwide
Exclusive
December 8, 01:00 PM
Odrex's license revoked: why the clinic is hiding medical documentation from the Ministry of Health
Exclusive
December 8, 12:25 PM
Fictitious "Russian conspiracy" and real pressure on strategic aviation enterprises: how law enforcement is used in competitive wars
Exclusive
December 8, 10:53 AM
Scandals, upheavals, revelations: what will the Mercurial week from December 8 to 14 bring us
Exclusive
December 8, 08:10 AM
UNN Lite
Media War: Paramount challenges Netflix, outbidding it and offering $74.4 billion for Warner Bros
03:34 PM
Scandals, upheavals, revelations: what will the Mercurial week from December 8 to 14 bring us
Exclusive
December 8, 08:10 AM
Netflix announced it is buying Warner Bros. and HBO
December 5, 12:40 PM
Trump changed architects for White House ballroom
December 5, 06:50 AM
Pantone named the color of 2026: a shade of white chosen for the first time
December 4, 02:10 PM
Japan recorded three more earthquakes, but the tsunami threat level has been lowered

Kyiv • UNN

 • 174 views

Japan has downgraded its tsunami warning to an advisory after a 7.6 magnitude earthquake, although the country remains at risk. After the first powerful earthquake, three more, weaker tremors occurred.

Japan recorded three more earthquakes, but the tsunami threat level has been lowered

The Japanese government has lowered the tsunami warning level to an advisory, but the country is still not out of the risk zone after the 7.6 magnitude earthquake, UNN reports with reference to Sky News.

According to the Japan Meteorological Agency, three earthquakes have occurred in the country since the first powerful earthquake.

Earlier, the agency reported in a press release about further tectonic activity and noted that new earthquakes are possible in the coming days.

All three tremors were weaker than the initial one, but the Japan Meteorological Agency did not name their magnitude.

Powerful 7.6 magnitude earthquake recorded off the coast of Japan08.12.25, 16:54 • 2070 views

Let's add

Earlier, the Japan Meteorological Society issued a tsunami warning after an earthquake in three prefectures in northeastern Japan, including an evacuation order for about 90,000 residents.

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World
Japan Meteorological Agency
Japan