Japan recorded three more earthquakes, but the tsunami threat level has been lowered

The Japanese government has lowered the tsunami warning level to an advisory, but the country is still not out of the risk zone after the 7.6 magnitude earthquake, UNN reports with reference to Sky News.

According to the Japan Meteorological Agency, three earthquakes have occurred in the country since the first powerful earthquake.

Earlier, the agency reported in a press release about further tectonic activity and noted that new earthquakes are possible in the coming days.

All three tremors were weaker than the initial one, but the Japan Meteorological Agency did not name their magnitude.

Powerful 7.6 magnitude earthquake recorded off the coast of Japan

Earlier, the Japan Meteorological Society issued a tsunami warning after an earthquake in three prefectures in northeastern Japan, including an evacuation order for about 90,000 residents.