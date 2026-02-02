$42.810.04
Earned over $8 million, but do not declare employee earnings - journalists on the income of Shabunin's Anti-Corruption Action Center

Kyiv • UNN

 • 128 views

They earned over $8 million, but do not declare employee earnings, journalists report on the income of Shabunin's Anti-Corruption Action Center.

Earned over $8 million, but do not declare employee earnings - journalists on the income of Shabunin's Anti-Corruption Action Center

Vitaliy Shabunin's Anti-Corruption Action Center earned over $8 million by 2024. At the same time, the organization's employees conceal their assets, and the organization itself has undergone an audit only once in 13 years. This was reported by "Ukrainian News."

"According to official data from the Anti-Corruption Action Center, the organization's budget reached $8.1 million by 2024. About 25% of this amount was received by activists from the United States of America, specifically from USAID. Funds also came from the British Embassy, the World Bank, and from unknown individuals or legal entities," the article's authors noted.

According to journalists, the Anti-Corruption Action Center received the most funding in its entire existence in 2024 – almost $1.5 million. Data for 2025 is missing from the Center's website, they wrote.

The article's authors noted that the organization had undergone an audit only once since 2012. It was conducted by RSM at the request of the World Bank, they reported.

"Auditors were supposed to investigate how and on what foreign taxpayers' funds are spent. For example, the report states that the Anti-Corruption Action Center's administrative and organizational expenses for the year amounted to UAH 6.5 million, of which almost UAH 4 million went to salaries. The largest of these was for an international PR expert – UAH 564.5 thousand. It should be noted that the auditors only checked the use of funds by the audit's clients, so the actual level of salaries at the Anti-Corruption Action Center is difficult to determine," they stated.

"Ukrainian News" emphasized that employees of the Anti-Corruption Action Center have not declared their assets since 2022.

"In 2024, officially, 6 of them were registered, and the declared income was UAH 58.4 million. In 2025, according to the Anti-Corruption Action Center's forecast, the Center's income was supposed to be UAH 81 million. However, there is no data on the actually received funds," they noted.

According to journalists, the organization has 2 beneficial owners: Daria Kaleniuk and Vitaliy Shabunin.

"Law enforcement officers suspect the latter of evading military service and fraud. The activist himself denies the accusations. The other founder of the Anti-Corruption Action Center is Daria Kaleniuk. Her husband was also accused of evading military service," "Ukrainian News" concluded.

As reported, more than 2 years ago, the State Bureau of Investigation registered criminal proceedings regarding the fictitious service of Vitaliy Shabunin, head of the Anti-Corruption Action Center, in the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, where he was listed for years without leaving Kyiv. During his fictitious service in the 207th separate territorial defense battalion alone, Shabunin received almost UAH 1 million for allegedly performing combat missions.

In addition, according to investigative journalists, Vitaliy Shabunin may be the owner of a house in the USA, registered to a straw man – a citizen of that country. The value of the property is over $1 million.

Daria Kaleniuk, co-founder and executive director of the Anti-Corruption Action Center, was accused of manipulating the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. When the Center received a grant of $1 million, she remained silent about the army's need for funds, wrote Stanislav Bronyvetsky, prosecutor of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office in 2020–2024.

Lilia Podolyak

Politics
Real estate
Mobilization
Martial law
War in Ukraine
World Bank
United States Agency for International Development
Great Britain
United States