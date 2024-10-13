Dynamo Kyiv canceled unofficially purchased tickets for the match with Shakhtar
Kyiv • UNN
Dynamo Kyiv has canceled tickets purchased through resellers for the UPL match against Shakhtar. The club has warned that tickets purchased unofficially are invalid and reserves the right to check documents at the entrance.
Kyiv's Dynamo has canceled tickets purchased unofficially (through resellers) for the match of the 11th round of the UPL 2024/25 against Donetsk's Shakhtar , which will take place on October 27. This was reported by UNN with reference to a statement by FC Dynamo.
Details
The players stated that all accounts with suspicious transactions were blocked, and tickets purchased with violations were canceled.
FC Dynamo Kyiv continues to fight against those who try to speculate on tickets. We see all the attempts of resellers to circumvent the system and will not leave it without consequences.(...) Tickets purchased through unofficial resources, from resellers or in a roundabout way are invalid - and do not give the right to attend the match
They also advised to buy tickets exclusively on official resources. The FC also warned that the organizers reserve the right to check identity documents at the entrance to avoid violations.
