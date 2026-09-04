“Dynamo” announced the return of Bushchan and the signing of Prado

Kyiv's "Dynamo" announced the return of goalkeeper Heorhii Bushchan and the signing of Brazilian winger Gustavo Prado. Both players have joined the "white and blues" on loan, UNN reports, citing the Kyiv club's press service.

"Dynamo" reached an agreement with Zhytomyr's "Polissia" on the loan of goalkeeper Heorhii Bushchan. The agreement runs until the end of the 2026/2027 season - the statement said.

It is reported that for the 32-year-old goalkeeper, this is a return to the club with which practically his entire football career is connected. Bushchan is a graduate of the "Dynamo" Academy and progressed at the Kyiv club from youth football to the first team.

As part of "Dynamo", Bushchan won the Ukrainian championship, became the holder of the Ukrainian Cup twice and won the Ukrainian Super Cup three times.

In January 2025, Bushchan left the Kyiv club and continued his career in Saudi Arabia, where he played for "Al-Shabab". In the summer of 2025, the goalkeeper moved to Zhytomyr's "Polissia"—initially on loan, and later signed a permanent contract with the club. Now Heorhii Bushchan will once again defend the colors of his home club.

Dynamo goalkeeper Bushchan moves to Al-Shabab in Arabia

"Dynamo" also announced an agreement to loan 21-year-old Brazilian right winger Gustavo Prado until the end of the 2026/2027 season. The footballer will wear number 47 for the "white and blues".

Gustavo Prado was born on June 6, 2005, in Rio de Janeiro. The new "Dynamo" player is a graduate of Brazilian club "Ferroviária" and has experience playing in the local Série A (46 matches) and for Brazil's U20 youth national team (11 matches).

Prado's last club was "Ceará" from the city of Fortaleza, Ceará state, which currently plays in Brazil's Série B. He joined the team in March 2026 on loan from "Internacional".

It should be recalled

"Dynamo" signed a contract with 21-year-old Ivorian winger Kéassé Ba for a term of 5 years.

Kyiv's "Dynamo" signed a contract with 18-year-old French striker Pierre Mungengé, who played for the youth team of French club PSG, for which Ukrainian defender Illia Zabarnyi plays. The contract with the player is for three years.