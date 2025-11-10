ukenru
During Zelenskyy's interview with The Guardian, the lights went out in the Mariinsky Palace

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1040 views

During the conversation between the President of Ukraine and a journalist from the British publication The Guardian in the capital's Mariinsky Palace, the lights went out. Zelenskyy noted that "these are our living conditions."

During Zelenskyy's interview with The Guardian, the lights went out in the Mariinsky Palace

During an interview with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for The Guardian at the Mariinsky Palace in the capital, the lights went out. This was reported by the British publication, which also published a corresponding video, informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that the lights went out just a few seconds after Zelenskyy sat down to talk to the journalist. However, after the palace's backup generator was turned on, the lights came back on.

"These are our living conditions. It's normal. We have power fluctuations in Kyiv, just like everywhere else."

- commented the head of state.

He added that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is carrying out "terrorist attacks" on Ukraine's energy system, killing civilians and leaving them without light and water.

"He cannot create tension in our society in any other way."

- noted the president.

Recall

Energy workers are gradually stabilizing and restoring the operation of thermal power plants after a massive attack by the Russian Federation with ballistic missiles, but the electricity deficit persists. Hourly blackouts are being applied in most regions of Ukraine, with the most difficult situation in Kharkiv, Sumy, and Poltava regions.

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

