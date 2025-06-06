During the night attack on Ukraine, Russia did not launch missiles from the Black Sea - Navy

During the mass attack on the night of June 6, the Russian Federation did not launch missiles from missile carriers in the Black Sea. This was stated by Navy spokesman Dmytro Pletenchuk on the telethon, reports UNN.

Details

If we take the sea-based cruise missile carriers, we do not confirm this information. We did not record launches. There was dispersal. Yes, the ships both went out and came in. Unfortunately, they used Shahed kamikaze drones from the sea. This is also common practice. The Navy joined in repelling the attack. - said Pletenchuk.

He noted that one missile carrier remains in the Black Sea.

Reminder

On the night of June 6, Russian troops launched 407 strike UAVs and more than 40 missiles at Ukraine, some of which were shot down, and there were also hits. Every day and every week, the enemy breaks the record for the number of air attack weapons used.