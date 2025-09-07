During the massive Russian attack, Poland scrambled its aviation

During today's massive missile and drone attack by the Russian Federation on Ukraine, Poland scrambled its own aircraft. At the same time, Ukrainian monitoring systems recorded that one of the enemy drones flew into Polish territory and disappeared.

Its downing was not reported, writes UNN with reference to the statement of the Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces and monitoring groups.

Details

Attention, on the night of September 6-7, 2025, the Russian Federation is launching massive strikes on targets located on the territory of Ukraine. In order to ensure the security of Poland's airspace, the operational commander of the Armed Forces has initiated all necessary procedures. Polish and allied aircraft are operating in our airspace, and ground-based air defense and radar reconnaissance systems have reached the highest degree of readiness - wrote the Polish Armed Forces.

According to Ukrainian monitoring channels, around 1 a.m., a Russian UAV flew into Polish territory from the Volyn region and was heading towards the city of Zamość in the Lublin Voivodeship. Approximately 40 minutes later, Polish aviation activity was recorded in that area. The Polish Armed Forces did not report any downing.

Addition

In Ukraine, the aftermath of Russian strikes is being eliminated, with over 800 drones and 13 missiles recorded. In Kyiv, two people died, including a child, and the Cabinet of Ministers building was damaged.

