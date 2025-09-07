During the massive Russian attack, Poland scrambled its aviation

$41.350.00
Massive Russian drone and missile attack: over 750 attack means shot down - General Staff
Russia attacked the Cabinet of Ministers building for the first time since the war began: fire on the upper floors
Provisions on strengthening punishment for military personnel for disobedience will be excluded from the bill - Ministry of Defense
MP Khrystenko, suspected of treason, detained and arrested
Full lunar eclipse on September 7 in Pisces: what awaits each zodiac sign
Feast of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary on September 8: main traditions and prohibitions
New heating season: Svyrydenko reported on the readiness of infrastructure
Svyrydenko named the first figures of the 2026 Budget project and the main priority
Responsibility for AWOL and desertion: what new rules are proposed by MPs, and how many proceedings have been registered
"It will definitely not be in units, but in thousands": Zelenskyy on the deployment of foreign troops in Ukraine
In Kyiv's Sviatoshynskyi district, cars are burning in a parking lot due to a Russian attack - KMVA
Night attack on Kyiv: child among dead, 18 more people injured
Pregnant woman injured in Kyiv due to enemy shelling - Klitschko
Woman died in Kyiv shelter during night attack
Russia massively attacked Kyiv region with drones: there is a victim, damaged houses, horses died
Full lunar eclipse on September 7 in Pisces: what awaits each zodiac sign
Feast of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary on September 8: main traditions and prohibitions
Responsibility for AWOL and desertion: what new rules are proposed by MPs, and how many proceedings have been registered
Whose interests does the State Aviation Service protect, and why is the figure of Oleksandr Bilchuk, who headed it, not so unambiguous?
Competition in the pharmacy market: why Ukrainians get more than foreigners
Jessie J returned to the stage after cancer surgery: she performed with her two-year-old son
A thousand times "yes": blogger Kvitkova is marrying Dynamo footballer Brazhko
Victoria Beckham admitted to struggling with acne: "I was very ashamed of the severe rash"
5 historical films about the Middle Ages: what to watch on September weekend
"Gossip Girl" star Penn Badgley became the father of twin boys
During the massive Russian attack, Poland scrambled its aviation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 146 views

Poland scrambled its aviation during Russia's massive missile and drone attack on Ukraine. One Russian drone flew into Polish territory and disappeared.

During the massive Russian attack, Poland scrambled its aviation

During today's massive missile and drone attack by the Russian Federation on Ukraine, Poland scrambled its own aircraft. At the same time, Ukrainian monitoring systems recorded that one of the enemy drones flew into Polish territory and disappeared.

Its downing was not reported, writes UNN with reference to the statement of the Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces and monitoring groups.

Details

Attention, on the night of September 6-7, 2025, the Russian Federation is launching massive strikes on targets located on the territory of Ukraine. In order to ensure the security of Poland's airspace, the operational commander of the Armed Forces has initiated all necessary procedures. Polish and allied aircraft are operating in our airspace, and ground-based air defense and radar reconnaissance systems have reached the highest degree of readiness

- wrote the Polish Armed Forces.

According to Ukrainian monitoring channels, around 1 a.m., a Russian UAV flew into Polish territory from the Volyn region and was heading towards the city of Zamość in the Lublin Voivodeship. Approximately 40 minutes later, Polish aviation activity was recorded in that area. The Polish Armed Forces did not report any downing.

Addition

  In Ukraine, the aftermath of Russian strikes is being eliminated, with over 800 drones and 13 missiles recorded. In Kyiv, two people died, including a child, and the Cabinet of Ministers building was damaged.

Alona Utkina

War in UkraineNews of the World
State Border of Ukraine
Ukraine
Kyiv
Poland