During the day of "silence" from Putin, the Russian army violated the ceasefire regime over 2000 times - Zelenskyy

As of 8:00 PM since the beginning of the day of the ceasefire regime announced by Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, the Russian army violated it more than 2 thousand times. This was reported by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy citing the report of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi, informs UNN.

Details

According to the head of state, at the moment there have already been 67 Russian assaults against our positions in various directions, with the most being in the Pokrovsk direction.

1355 Russian shelling attacks, 713 of which were with heavy weapons, 673 uses of FPV drones by the Russians - Zelenskyy said.

He emphasized that in fact, on all major directions of the front, Russia did not adhere to its own promise of silence.

Russia did not even have almost the whole day to respond to our Ukrainian proposal for complete silence, starting from now, from Easter, and for 30 days - the President stated.

At the same time, he emphasized that there were no air raid alarms in Ukraine today, "thus, this is a format of silence that has been achieved and which is easiest to extend".

"Ukraine proposes to abandon any strikes by long-range drones and missiles on civilian infrastructure for a period of at least 30 days with the possibility of extension. If Russia does not agree to such a step, it will be proof that it wants to continue doing only what destroys people's lives and prolongs the war," - emphasized Zelenskyy.

Context

The United States of America would welcome the extension of the ceasefire regime after the one-day Easter truce. Earlier on Friday, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that Washington would abandon attempts to reach a peace agreement if there were no clear signs of progress soon.

As is known, Putin's press secretary dmitry peskov stated that the Russian dictator did not give the command to extend the announced "Easter truce". According to him, it will end, as planned, on the night of April 21.

