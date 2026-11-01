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During a humanitarian mission in Oleshky, Ukrainian servicemen also evacuated 167 civilians on the right bank of the Kherson region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 886 views

Ukrainian servicemen evacuated 167 residents of the right bank of the Kherson region, including 22 children and 21 people with reduced mobility. The people were transported along mined roads.

During a humanitarian mission in Oleshky, Ukrainian servicemen also evacuated 167 civilians on the right bank of the Kherson region

During a humanitarian mission in the temporarily occupied city of Oleshkу in Kherson region, Ukrainian military personnel also managed to evacuate 167 civilians from the right bank of Kherson region. This was reported on Sunday, November 1, by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN writes.

Details

"During the ceasefire regime introduced in designated areas of Kherson region to conduct the humanitarian mission in Oleshky, the Defense Forces of Ukraine used the opportunities created by the security situation to evacuate residents of the right bank of Kherson region. These were settlements in territory controlled by Ukraine along the Dnipro River that were shelled daily by the Russian army. Those who had previously been unable to leave the dangerous areas were able to evacuate," the statement said.

Thus, civil-military cooperation units of the South Group of Forces, in cooperation with representatives of the local authorities, evacuated 167 civilians to safer locations in Kherson region. Among them were 22 children and 21 people with limited mobility who required special attention and assistance.

The evacuation took place under extremely difficult and dangerous conditions. The routes passed through mined and heavily damaged roads, areas with burned-out military equipment and civilian vehicles. All of this significantly complicated movement and required particular caution and coordinated action by all the units involved.

"Despite these risks, the main priority remains preserving the lives of civilians and providing assistance to those who are unable to leave dangerous territories on their own. Every person rescued is the result of joint work and coordinated cooperation among everyone involved in the humanitarian mission," the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine added.

Olga Rozgon

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