Boiler rooms, residential buildings, and a business center were damaged: Odessa reported on the consequences of an enemy attack on the city
Kyiv • UNN
As a result of the enemy attack on Odesa, the operation of three district heating plants in the city has been halted. Residential buildings and a business center have been damaged, and the city authorities are working on restoring heat supply.
As a result of enemy shelling, the operation of three district heating plants in Odesa has been halted. This was reported by the city's mayor, Hennadiy Trukhanov, on his Telegram channel, as reported by UNN.
Details
On Monday, March 3 at 22:42, the Odesa city authorities reported on the consequences of the enemy attack on the city.
As a result of enemy shelling, the operation of three district boiler houses in the city has been halted
"We are working to restart the heating supply process as soon as possible using alternative power sources," added Hennadiy Trukhanov.
According to the mayor of Odesa, as a result of the enemy's attack, residential buildings and a business center were also damaged.
Information about the victims is being clarified. An operational headquarters and city utility services are working
Recall that on Monday, March 3, explosions were heard in Odesa, after which part of the city lost electricity. The Air Forces reported an attack by enemy drones from the western direction and the waters of the Black Sea.
