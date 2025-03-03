Enemy drone strikes ecopark in Kharkiv suburbs: animals killed
Kyiv • UNN
A Russian drone attacked an ecopark in the village of Lisne near Kharkiv. The strike destroyed enclosures and killed animals, and a war crime investigation was launched.
A Russian drone attacked the ecopark in the village of Lisne near Kharkiv around 1:00 a.m. on March 3. The strike destroyed enclosures and killed animals. This was reported by the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, UNN reports.
Under the procedural supervision of the Dergachiv District Prosecutor's Office of Kharkiv region, a pre-trial investigation was initiated into the commission of a war crime (Part 1 Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine),
Details
The investigation established that on March 3, around 1:00, an enemy UAV attacked the village of Lisne.
The hit was recorded on the territory of the Ecopark near the contact yard. The enclosures were destroyed and animals died.
All possible and appropriate measures are being taken to document war crimes committed by Russian military personnel.
Recall
On March 3, a Russian drone attack in Kharkiv injured 8 people, including a seven-year-old child. Three buildings were damaged and about 150 windows were smashed.