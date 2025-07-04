Due to Russian strike in the capital of Ukraine, there is a gas supply system failure: districts named

Gas distribution to homes in a number of Kyiv districts has been temporarily suspended. For now, specialists from JSC "KYIVGAZ" continue to eliminate the consequences of the enemy shelling.

UNN reports with reference to Kyivgaz.

Details

As a result of another shelling by the Russian Federation on Kyiv, gas distribution to homes in Sviatoshynskyi, Kyiv-Sviatoshynskyi, Solomianskyi, and Holosiivskyi districts has been temporarily suspended. - the agency informs.

Emergency brigades of "Kyivgaz" continue to work on the consequences of the Russian attack on the capital

Work is underway to eliminate the consequences of enemy shelling, including falling debris, hits by enemy drones and missiles.

"We apologize for the temporary inconvenience," Kyivgaz adds, "we ask residents to remain calm and thank you for your understanding."

Recall

In Kyiv, as a result of the night attack by the Russian Federation on July 3-4, 26 people were injured, including a 10-year-old girl with a leg injury.

The air pollution level in Kyiv remains high due to the massive Russian attack on the night of July 3-4. The radiation background in the capital is normal, but Kyiv residents are advised not to stay outdoors.

In Kyiv on July 4, due to the night attack, traffic was partially blocked on Zhmerinska, Yakuba Kolasa streets and Vidradny Avenue.

The night attack by the Russian Federation on Kyiv, one of the worst, occurred immediately after Putin's conversation with Trump.

An absolutely terrible and sleepless night in Kyiv. One of the worst so far. Hundreds of Russian drones and ballistic missiles rained down on the Ukrainian capital. Immediately after Putin's conversation with President Trump. And he does it on purpose - stated Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha.

