Due to Russian strike in the capital of Ukraine, there is a gas supply system failure: districts named

$41.720.09
49.180.04
ukenru
Ukraine returned military personnel and civilians from Russian captivity: new details
10:45 AM • 930 views
Ukraine returned military personnel and civilians from Russian captivity: new details
10:29 AM • 3498 views
Zelenskyy announced another exchange: most had been in Russian captivity since 2022
Exclusive
05:57 AM • 23599 views
Can you drink ice water in extreme heat: doctor explains
July 3, 11:41 PM • 86167 views
US did not stop military aid to Ukraine - Trump
Exclusive
July 3, 02:02 PM • 156405 views
In the first half of 2025, more buildings were damaged in Kyiv than in the entire year of 2024
Exclusive
July 3, 09:27 AM • 146989 views
Traffic flow in Kyiv: KMDA responded when the chances of getting into traffic jams are higher
July 3, 08:45 AM • 154678 views
Ukrainian Air Defense: How many air defense systems does Ukraine have, and how many are needed for complete security?
Exclusive
July 3, 07:48 AM • 96709 views
About a hundred buildings damaged as a result of an explosion in Zhytomyr region
Exclusive
July 3, 06:58 AM • 91240 views
Explosion in Zhytomyr region: violation of safety rules at agricultural enterprise considered probable cause
Exclusive
July 3, 06:55 AM • 44421 views
Law enforcement officers are conducting searches at the home of a Volyn Oblast Council deputy in a case concerning the illegal transportation of men abroad
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+32°
4.4m/s
37%
750mm
Popular news
Missile attack on Kyiv region: residential and industrial sectors destroyed (video)July 4, 02:01 AM • 23927 views
As a result of Russian shelling of Kyiv, railway infrastructure was damaged - UkrzaliznytsiaJuly 4, 02:54 AM • 10259 views
Over 1100 occupiers and dozens of artillery systems: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine published Russia's combat lossesJuly 4, 04:50 AM • 47757 views
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom confirm breakup06:59 AM • 47682 views
Attack on Kyiv: residential building at risk of collapse, fire and rescue unit damaged07:42 AM • 7210 views
Publications
"Internal interest": who in ARMA can lobby the company with Russian ties "Alakor City" in the competition for "Gulliver"July 3, 02:09 PM • 128261 views
A package with Santa and a pea can: how defendants in corruption cases hid bribesJuly 3, 01:33 PM • 133752 views
Liverpool confirms death of footballer Diogo Jota: how the football community reactedJuly 3, 01:08 PM • 127303 views
Mandate stronger than law: why Kuzminykh is still a deputy, despite crime and violationsJuly 3, 12:45 PM • 139754 views
Legalization of pornography: what do Kyiv residents think about the initiative - survey (video)July 3, 12:24 PM • 184909 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Yurii Ihnat
Pete Hegseth
Andrii Sybiha
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kyiv Oblast
White House
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom confirm breakup06:59 AM • 48228 views
The series "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" moves to Los Angeles: the second season will be filmed in CaliforniaJuly 3, 09:28 AM • 123723 views
Star Trek: Enterprise star Peter-Henry Schroeder dies at 90July 2, 02:57 PM • 101872 views
Pedro Pascal made his first public appearance after the Rowling controversy and found himself at the center of fan attentionJuly 2, 02:39 PM • 105300 views
"The Bear" series renewed for a fifth seasonJuly 2, 12:56 PM • 107985 views
Actual
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
9K720 Iskander
Shahed-136
MIM-104 Patriot
Brent Crude

Due to Russian strike in the capital of Ukraine, there is a gas supply system failure: districts named

Kyiv • UNN

 • 618 views

In Kyiv, gas distribution has been temporarily suspended in four districts due to Russian shelling. Emergency brigades of "Kyivgaz" are working to eliminate the consequences of the attack.

Due to Russian strike in the capital of Ukraine, there is a gas supply system failure: districts named

Gas distribution to homes in a number of Kyiv districts has been temporarily suspended. For now, specialists from JSC "KYIVGAZ" continue to eliminate the consequences of the enemy shelling.

UNN reports with reference to Kyivgaz.

Details

As a result of another shelling by the Russian Federation on Kyiv, gas distribution to homes in Sviatoshynskyi, Kyiv-Sviatoshynskyi, Solomianskyi, and Holosiivskyi districts has been temporarily suspended.

- the agency informs. 

Emergency brigades of "Kyivgaz" continue to work on the consequences of the Russian attack on the capital 

Work is underway to eliminate the consequences of enemy shelling, including falling debris, hits by enemy drones and missiles. 

"We apologize for the temporary inconvenience," Kyivgaz adds, "we ask residents to remain calm and thank you for your understanding."

Recall

In Kyiv, as a result of the night attack by the Russian Federation on July 3-4, 26 people were injured, including a 10-year-old girl with a leg injury.

The air pollution level in Kyiv remains high due to the massive Russian attack on the night of July 3-4. The radiation background in the capital is normal, but Kyiv residents are advised not to stay outdoors.

In Kyiv on July 4, due to the night attack, traffic was partially blocked on Zhmerinska, Yakuba Kolasa streets and Vidradny Avenue.

The night attack by the Russian Federation on Kyiv, one of the worst, occurred immediately after Putin's conversation with Trump.

An absolutely terrible and sleepless night in Kyiv. One of the worst so far. Hundreds of Russian drones and ballistic missiles rained down on the Ukrainian capital. Immediately after Putin's conversation with President Trump. And he does it on purpose

- stated Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha.

Massive attack on Kyiv: consequences recorded in 6 districts of the capital, 19 injured04.07.25, 01:36 • 76309 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

KyivNews of the World
Donald Trump
Kyiv
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9