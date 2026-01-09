$42.990.27
01:30 PM • 1976 views
Inflation slowed to 8% over the year: what prices increased and what became cheaperPhoto
Exclusive
01:30 PM • 4354 views
Profiting from death: could data of deceased Odrex patients become a commodity?
01:24 PM • 2388 views
Next 'Ramstein' meeting to be held in February - Shmyhal
Exclusive
12:35 PM • 6366 views
Draining water from heating systems of residential buildings in Kyiv: expert explains why it is necessary
12:10 PM • 3146 views
If there is a corresponding signal: Sybiha stated that the Ukrainian delegation is ready to arrive in the US for negotiations
11:53 AM • 11130 views
SBU shows fragments of "Oreshnik" missile used by Russia to attack Lviv regionPhotoVideo
Exclusive
11:31 AM • 12327 views
The Ministry of Health inspected two more firms to which the scandalous Odrex clinic is registered
10:37 AM • 13696 views
Kallas: Russia's use of 'Oreshnik' is an escalation against Ukraine and a warning to Europe and the US, support must be strengthened
10:19 AM • 11923 views
"The most painful" Russian attack with half of high-rise buildings without heating, power and water outages: Klitschko advised Kyiv residents to leave the city if possible
09:48 AM • 12683 views
Cyclone peak passed: 35 cm of snow fell in Zhytomyr region, truck traffic ban still in 4 regions - Deputy Prime MinisterVideo
Due to frosts, swans from Levandivske Lake in Lviv were temporarily relocated to the Home for Rescued Animals

Kyiv • UNN

 • 76 views

In Lviv, a pair of swans from Levandivske Lake were temporarily moved to the Home for Rescued Animals due to approaching frosts of up to -20°C. The birds will remain there until the weather warms up; the rescue operation was successful.

Due to frosts, swans from Levandivske Lake in Lviv were temporarily relocated to the Home for Rescued Animals
Photo: Lviv City Council

In Lviv, due to the approaching severe frosts, a pair of swans from Levandivske Lake were temporarily moved to the Home for Rescued Animals. The birds will stay there until the weather warms up. This was reported by the Lviv City Council, according to UNN.

Details

The swans were removed from the reservoir due to the cold snap predicted by forecasters to -20°C. According to the Lviv City Council, DP "Sknyliv-Park" reported that the bird rescue operation was successful.

The operation to rescue the white swans was successful. This morning, the birds were removed from the reservoir. Over the years of living in the "Levandivske Lake" park, this pair of birds has already become accustomed to being temporarily transported during severe frosts. This does not happen every winter, but this year they decided to play it safe.

- noted the enterprise.

The post also emphasizes that there are 23 lakes in Lviv's parks, and swans live in only two of them: Stryiskyi and Levandivskyi parks. A pair of swans from Stryiskyi Park were removed from the lake earlier.

Recall

In Prykarpattia, an ambulance with a sick child got stuck on a snowy road. SES rescuers promptly helped the medics.

Alla Kiosak

