Due to frosts, swans from Levandivske Lake in Lviv were temporarily relocated to the Home for Rescued Animals

In Lviv, due to the approaching severe frosts, a pair of swans from Levandivske Lake were temporarily moved to the Home for Rescued Animals. The birds will stay there until the weather warms up. This was reported by the Lviv City Council, according to UNN.

The swans were removed from the reservoir due to the cold snap predicted by forecasters to -20°C. According to the Lviv City Council, DP "Sknyliv-Park" reported that the bird rescue operation was successful.

The operation to rescue the white swans was successful. This morning, the birds were removed from the reservoir. Over the years of living in the "Levandivske Lake" park, this pair of birds has already become accustomed to being temporarily transported during severe frosts. This does not happen every winter, but this year they decided to play it safe. - noted the enterprise.

The post also emphasizes that there are 23 lakes in Lviv's parks, and swans live in only two of them: Stryiskyi and Levandivskyi parks. A pair of swans from Stryiskyi Park were removed from the lake earlier.

