Due to an explosion in Zhytomyr region, traffic on the Kyiv-Chop highway is blocked: how to bypass

Kyiv • UNN

 • 599 views

At 126 km of the M-06 Kyiv — Chop highway near the village of Berezyna, Zhytomyr region, traffic is blocked in both directions due to an emergency. The bypass is carried out through the villages of Tesnivka, Holovyne, and the settlement of Cherniakhiv.

Due to an explosion in Zhytomyr region, traffic on the Kyiv-Chop highway is blocked: how to bypass

In the Zhytomyr region, traffic is blocked in both directions on the M-06 Kyiv — Chop highway due to an explosion, UNN reports with reference to the Patrol Police of the Zhytomyr region.

Due to the emergency that occurred at 126 km of the M-06 Kyiv — Chop highway (near the village of Berezyna, Zhytomyr region), traffic is blocked in both directions.

- the message says.

Details

According to law enforcement officers, in the direction of the city of Rivne, a detour is made at 109 km (turn to the village of Tesnivka) through the village of Holovyne in the direction of the village of Cherniakhiv.

In the direction of Kyiv, the detour is made: through a U-turn at 128 km (near the village of Hadzynka) through the villages of Cherniakhiv, Holovyne, exit through the village of Tesnivka at 109 km of the M-06 Kyiv — Chop highway. Or at 140 km (interchange near the village of Oliivka) also through the villages of Cherniakhiv, Holovyne, exit through the village of Tesnivka at 109 km of the M-06 Kyiv — Chop highway.

Patrol officers ensure safety and regulate road traffic.

All emergency services are working at the scene.

Recall

An explosion occurred in the village of Berezyna, Zhytomyr region. Initially, it was reported that the explosion occurred at a gas station, but later information appeared that the explosion occurred nearby - at the company's warehouses.

The explosion damaged nearby houses. Also, a bus caught fire.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

Society Crimes and emergencies
Zhytomyr Oblast
Rivne
Kyiv
Tesla
