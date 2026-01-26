Due to a new virus transmitted from bats and pigs, Asian countries are introducing enhanced sanitary control

$43.140.03
50.650.13
ukenru
Exclusive
12:45 PM • 3774 views
Lack of light, heat, and communication: how it affects the psyche and what helps maintain inner balance
Exclusive
11:57 AM • 9346 views
Truth under ban: StopOdrex website blocked after complaint from Odrex clinic
11:38 AM • 16230 views
How a US immigration agency became a symbol of fear, violence, and protests: the American ICE agency
10:18 AM • 15584 views
General Staff confirms hit of Russian oil refinery in Slavyansk-on-Kuban and other enemy facilities
Exclusive
10:01 AM • 32344 views
"Spot" price increases and the search for alternatives: what is the situation in the fish and seafood marketPhoto
09:46 AM • 18383 views
EU approves full ban on Russian gas imports: what's included
Exclusive
08:52 AM • 32754 views
Open competition for leadership positions as a disaster prevention measure: why the appointment of the head of the State Aviation Service without public selection is unacceptable
Exclusive
January 26, 07:43 AM • 22288 views
Was Kyiv ready for blackouts? The prosecutor's office reported on criminal proceedings investigating the actions of capital officials
January 25, 06:28 PM • 27327 views
MP Orest Salamakha died in a car accident near Lviv
January 25, 04:32 PM • 37032 views
The situation in Kyiv remains extremely difficult - KlymenkoPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−5°
3m/s
96%
746mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Taxi driver in Kyiv broke passenger's jaw: driver faces up to three years in prison07:59 AM • 25677 views
Technical database failure occurred at the Polish-Ukrainian border: what about queues and trains09:18 AM • 22204 views
Scandalous Odrex clinic passed a Ministry of Health inspection, despite patient deaths and 10 criminal proceedings. Selective regulatory control and what does Minister Liashko have to do with it?09:53 AM • 22260 views
Kyiv region returns to power outage schedules after emergency shutdowns - DTEK10:52 AM • 16752 views
New power outages in two regions due to Russian shelling, electricity deficit still in the capital region - Ministry of Energy11:59 AM • 8892 views
Publications
How a US immigration agency became a symbol of fear, violence, and protests: the American ICE agency11:38 AM • 16230 views
"Spot" price increases and the search for alternatives: what is the situation in the fish and seafood marketPhoto
Exclusive
10:01 AM • 32344 views
Scandalous Odrex clinic passed a Ministry of Health inspection, despite patient deaths and 10 criminal proceedings. Selective regulatory control and what does Minister Liashko have to do with it?09:53 AM • 22270 views
Open competition for leadership positions as a disaster prevention measure: why the appointment of the head of the State Aviation Service without public selection is unacceptable
Exclusive
08:52 AM • 32754 views
Toll roads, new fines, and mass inspections: Is this really what awaits Ukrainian drivers?January 23, 03:12 PM • 110734 views
Actual people
Elon Musk
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Nikol Pashinyan
Friedrich Merz
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
Europe
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"They wanted a show, but I didn't give them a show": "The Bachelor-14" star Shamiya revealed why she was fined $5,000 on the project11:48 AM • 5022 views
Amazon's internal chat exploded with memes in anticipation of new layoffs, referencing Bezos's "two-pizza rule" - reportJanuary 24, 11:07 AM • 30966 views
Lantern Festival opened in China in honor of the Lunar New YearPhotoVideoJanuary 24, 08:56 AM • 30475 views
Dasha Kvitkova tenderly congratulated her fiancé and "teased" him about their age differencePhotoJanuary 23, 12:32 PM • 46509 views
"Dreamed of it": Lesia Nikitiuk becomes host of the Eurovision National Selection - who will join her?PhotoJanuary 23, 11:14 AM • 46298 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
Film
Financial Times

Due to a new virus transmitted from bats and pigs, Asian countries are introducing enhanced sanitary control

Kyiv • UNN

 • 430 views

A number of Asian countries, including Thailand, Nepal, and Taiwan, are implementing medical screening for air passengers due to the Nipah virus outbreak in India. The virus is transmitted from bats and pigs, as well as between humans, causing severe complications.

Due to a new virus transmitted from bats and pigs, Asian countries are introducing enhanced sanitary control

A number of Asian countries, including Thailand, Nepal, and Taiwan, have urgently reinstated medical screening measures for air passengers, similar to those implemented during the Covid-19 pandemic. The reason for this is an outbreak of the deadly Nipah virus in the state of West Bengal (India), where the disease was detected in the staff of one of the hospitals, forcing more than a hundred people into quarantine. This is reported by Independent, writes UNN.

Details

The Nipah virus is transmitted to humans from infected bats and pigs, as well as through close contact between people, causing severe complications. Due to confirmed cases of the disease among medical workers in Kolkata, Thailand's airports – Suvarnabhumi, Don Mueang, and Phuket – have begun thorough monitoring of passengers for fever. Travelers from the risk zone are given special cards with instructions, and individuals with symptoms are immediately transferred to quarantine centers.

Flu season looks grim amid emergence of mutated H3N2 - report14.11.25, 09:16 • 3803 views

The Department of Disease Control and Prevention of Thailand will start checking travelers from West Bengal (India) at Suvarnabhumi and Don Mueang airports from January 25 due to the Nipah virus outbreak. Health officials are implementing strict measures, as passengers are showing excellent cooperation at checkpoints.

– stated the Thai government.

Despite the fact that no cases have yet been recorded in the kingdom itself, Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul emphasized the need to maintain the highest level of surveillance.

Sanitary safety and international air travel

Special attention is paid to flights of the Indian airline Indigo, which operates direct connections between Kolkata and Phuket. At airports, not only are people's health checked, but disinfection and cleaning schedules have also been intensified. Experts note that the experience of the coronavirus pandemic has allowed countries in the region to quickly deploy the necessary infrastructure to contain the new threat.

Health officials in Nepal and Taiwan have also confirmed their readiness to introduce similar restrictions for all arrivals from the affected region. Currently, the main goal of medical services is to prevent the virus from spreading beyond the Indian state, as Nipah has a significantly higher mortality rate compared to most known viral infections. 

New H5N1 bird flu variants show increased ability to infect cows: why the new discovery is important16.12.25, 09:43 • 3634 views

Stepan Haftko

HealthNews of the World
Animals
Thailand
Nepal
India
Taiwan