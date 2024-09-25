Duda warns against freezing the war in Ukraine at the UN General Assembly

The world cannot allow Russia's aggression against Ukraine to turn into another frozen conflict, Polish President Andrzej Duda said in a speech at the UN General Assembly. Duda emphasized that the war in Ukraine destabilizes the region and poses a direct threat to global security. This was reported by UNN with reference to Polskie Radio.

Details

In his speech during the general debate of the 79th session of the General Assembly , the Polish president reminded that the mission for which the UN was created after World War II was to prevent further conflicts and ensure peace in the world.

We cannot allow this war to become another frozen conflict. This is our most important task for the future. Therefore, it is extremely important to end the Russian war in Ukraine. This is necessary not only to prevent civilian suffering and to punish the aggressor, but also to prevent the shameful actions from becoming an example for others - said Duda.

President Duda added that Ukraine's territorial integrity must be restored within internationally recognized borders.

As the Polish leader emphasized, it is necessary to stop disregarding international law. Otherwise, the world will find itself in a reality where any country, regardless of its size and geographical location, can become a victim of aggression.

