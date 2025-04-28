Dubois pushed Usyk during the battle of glances: the Ukrainian's reaction was surprising

IBF World Heavyweight Champion Daniel Dubois pushed his Oleksandr Usyk during a stare-down. Usyk laughed at his opponent's provocation, reports UNN.

Details

During the stare-down, which took place at Wembley Stadium in London, Dubois could not restrain himself and pushed Usyk. It seems that Dubois himself was more frightened when Oleksandr almost stood in a stance. After that, security ran up to break up the athletes, and Usyk laughed.

"Eyes tell the truth," Usyk wrote on Instagram.

Recall

World heavyweight boxing champions Oleksandr Usyk of Ukraine and Daniel Dubois of Britain will hold their second head-to-head match on July 19 in London. In the previous fight, which took place in August 2023 in Wroclaw, Usyk defeated Dubois by knockout in the ninth round. After that, the Ukrainian managed to win two victories over Tyson Fury last year in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.