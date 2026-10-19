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Dubai Police has added a Lamborghini to its fleet

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1744 views

Dubai Police has added a Lamborghini Temerario to its tourist patrol fleet. The supercar is intended to enhance police visibility and positive interaction with the public.

Dubai Police has added a Lamborghini to its fleet
Photo: Dubai Police

Dubai Police have added another supercar to their world-famous fleet of high-end patrol vehicles. The latest addition is the Lamborghini Temerario, which entered service in partnership with Lamborghini Abu Dhabi and Dubai. Motor1.com reports, writes UNN.

Details

The supercar combines cutting-edge technology with a role in policing that involves working with tourists. In addition to its capabilities, the vehicle is intended to increase the visibility of police in the city and promote positive interaction with residents and visitors.

Interestingly, the Italian police also have a Lamborghini Temerario in their fleet.

The Lamborghini Temerario stands out for its striking design, advanced engineering solutions and powerful hybrid powertrain. It has joined a fleet that has itself become a tourist attraction, helping Dubai project an image of innovation, safety and luxury.

According to Brigadier General Saeed Al Hajri, Director of Dubai's Criminal Investigation Department, this innovation reflects the city's efforts to strike a balance between the visible presence of security forces and engagement with the public. The high-end patrol vehicles are intended to help visitors feel safe, create a positive image of Dubai and raise awareness of police work.

New Lamborghini Urus debuts next month29.06.26, 09:15 • 4269 views

Under the hood, the Lamborghini Temerario combines a newly developed 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8 engine with three electric motors. The hybrid powertrain produces a combined 907 horsepower, allowing the supercar to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in just 2.7 seconds.

Julia Shramko

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