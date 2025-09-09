Drunk Lexus driver hits 9-year-old girl near Kyiv
Kyiv • UNN
In the village of Knyazhychi, a Lexus driver ran over a 9-year-old girl who was walking on the roadside. The child was hospitalized with a fracture and bruises; the driver was found to have 2.2 per mille of alcohol.
In the village of Knyazhychi, near Kyiv, a drunk Lexus driver hit a 9-year-old girl who was walking on the side of the road. As reported by the Kyiv Oblast police, the child was hospitalized, according to UNN.
Details
A road accident occurred in the village of Knyazhychi.
According to preliminary data, a 46-year-old Lexus driver, while driving along the village street, failed to account for the road situation and hit a 9-year-old girl who was walking on the side of the road.
As a result of the accident, the injured person with bodily injuries was hospitalized. The preliminary diagnosis is a broken right arm and bruises.
According to the results of a medical examination, the car driver had 2.2 per mille of alcohol in his blood. Law enforcement officers detained the offender in accordance with Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine.
Additionally
Investigators, under the procedural guidance of the Brovary District Prosecutor's Office, notified the driver of suspicion for violating road safety rules by a person driving a vehicle while intoxicated, which caused moderate bodily harm to the victim (Part 1 of Article 286-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).
