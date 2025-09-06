Two children injured in a road accident in Kyiv region, hospitalized

A road accident involving two cars occurred in the Kyiv region. As a result of the accident, two children, aged 13 and 8, were injured and hospitalized, UNN reports with reference to the Kyiv Oblast police.

Details

The road accident occurred today, September 6, in the Obukhiv district.

According to preliminary information, a 54-year-old female driver of a Toyota RAV4, moving on a secondary road, failed to yield to a Hyundai Accent driven by a 42-year-old male driver, who was moving on the main road.

As a result of the accident, 13-year-old and 8-year-old boys, passengers of the Hyundai Accent car, were taken to a medical facility with bodily injuries. - the message says.

Law enforcement officers from the Obukhiv district police department and medics worked at the scene.

Police officers registered this event in the Unified Register of Applications and Reports on Criminal Offenses and Other Events. The issue of opening criminal proceedings for violating road safety rules is being decided.

