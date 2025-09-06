Two children injured in a road accident in Kyiv region, hospitalized

$41.350.00
MP Khrystenko, suspected of treason, detained and arrested
Full lunar eclipse on September 7 in Pisces: what awaits each zodiac sign
Feast of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary on September 8: main traditions and prohibitions
New heating season: Svyrydenko reported on the readiness of infrastructure
Svyrydenko named the first figures of the 2026 Budget project and the main priority
Responsibility for AWOL and desertion: what new rules are proposed by MPs, and how many proceedings have been registered
"It will definitely not be in units, but in thousands": Zelenskyy on the deployment of foreign troops in Ukraine
Weapons leakage, particularly grenades, from frontline areas: National Police explain how they combat this
Student planned knife attack at school in Zakarpattia – Klymenko
May drop by one or two hryvnias: expert told how fuel prices in Ukraine may change in autumn
Zelenskyy invited Putin to Kyiv
ISW: Putin's statements aim to intimidate the West and nullify the idea of security guarantees for Ukraine
Trump threatened the EU with a trade investigation over Google fine
First in 40 years: Japanese Prince Hisahito comes of age
Daughter of Kyiv City Council deputy Boichenko dies in road accident in Izmail
Full lunar eclipse on September 7 in Pisces: what awaits each zodiac sign
Feast of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary on September 8: main traditions and prohibitions
Responsibility for AWOL and desertion: what new rules are proposed by MPs, and how many proceedings have been registered
Whose interests does the State Aviation Service protect, and why is the figure of Oleksandr Bilchuk, who headed it, not so unambiguous?
Competition in the pharmacy market: why Ukrainians get more than foreigners
Victoria Beckham admitted to struggling with acne: "I was very ashamed of the severe rash"
5 historical films about the Middle Ages: what to watch on September weekend
"Gossip Girl" star Penn Badgley became the father of twin boys
Blogger-millionaire and daughter of tech giant owners Becky Bloom got married
Radiohead return after seven-year hiatus: European tour announced
Two children injured in a road accident in Kyiv region, hospitalized

Kyiv • UNN

 • 100 views

On September 6, a Toyota RAV4 and a Hyundai Accent collided in the Obukhiv district of Kyiv region. As a result of the accident, two boys, aged 8 and 13, were hospitalized.

Two children injured in a road accident in Kyiv region, hospitalized

A road accident involving two cars occurred in the Kyiv region. As a result of the accident, two children, aged 13 and 8, were injured and hospitalized, UNN reports with reference to the Kyiv Oblast police.

Details

The road accident occurred today, September 6, in the Obukhiv district.

According to preliminary information, a 54-year-old female driver of a Toyota RAV4, moving on a secondary road, failed to yield to a Hyundai Accent driven by a 42-year-old male driver, who was moving on the main road.

10 years for fatal road accident: appeals court upholds sentence for driver who hit 5-year-old boy03.09.25, 14:33 • 2291 view

As a result of the accident, 13-year-old and 8-year-old boys, passengers of the Hyundai Accent car, were taken to a medical facility with bodily injuries.

- the message says.

Law enforcement officers from the Obukhiv district police department and medics worked at the scene.

Police officers registered this event in the Unified Register of Applications and Reports on Criminal Offenses and Other Events. The issue of opening criminal proceedings for violating road safety rules is being decided.

Daughter of Kyiv City Council deputy Boichenko dies in road accident in Izmail06.09.25, 12:01 • 13439 views

Antonina Tumanova

Crimes and emergencies
Kyiv Oblast