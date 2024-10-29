Drugs in coffee: how smugglers delivered cocaine from Europe to Ukraine
A group of drug dealers who supplied cocaine in coffee packages and sold it via Telegram were exposed in Kyiv. During the searches, 800 g of cocaine, 2 kg of cannabis and UAH 5 million were seized.
Law enforcement officers in Kyiv have exposed a group of drug dealers who supplied cocaine from Western Europe to Ukraine in coffee packages. They sold drugs via Telegram. Four men were detained, one is still being searched for abroad. UNN reports this with reference to the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine.
Details
According to the SBGSU, drug dealers earned more than UAH 5 million per month from the sale of cocaine . They accepted payments by bank transfer, in cash, and in cryptocurrency.
During 10 searches, border guards and police seized 800 grams of cocaine, 2 kg of cannabis, hallucinogenic mushrooms, and UAH 5 million in various currencies. The value of the seized goods on the black market exceeds UAH 6 million, the SBGS said.
Four members of the criminal group were detained, and one organizer is wanted abroad. They face up to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property.
