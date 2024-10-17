Large-scale operation in 20 regions: drug cartel with revenues of over UAH 350 million per month is dismantled
Kyiv • UNN
Law enforcement officers conducted more than 230 searches as part of the operation to dismantle the drug cartel. More than 60 people were detained, and 19 drug labs that produced almost a ton of psychotropic drugs every month were closed.
The police have eliminated a drug cartel whose members manufactured and sold psychotropic drugs through messenger channels. They were earning more than 350 million hryvnias a month, said Ukrainian Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko, UNN reports .
According to the Interior Minister, law enforcement officers conducted more than 230 searches in 20 regions of the country. More than 60 people were detained.
According to Klymenko, 19 drug laboratories were liquidated, which produced almost a ton of amphetamine and Alpha-PVP every month.
The offenders' income reached more than UAH 350 million per month. This is how the fight against drug trafficking should be: systematic and primarily targeting those who provide supply
