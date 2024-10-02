Drugs instead of construction sets: customs officers found 3 kg of cannabis in parcels from Thailand

Customs officers of Kyiv Customs intercepted two parcels from Thailand disguised as toys and confectionery, which contained almost 3 kg of cannabis, UNN reports with reference to Kyiv Customs.

Kyiv Customs officers stopped an attempt to smuggle drugs from Thailand to Ukraine via international mail. The smugglers tried to import almost 3 kg of cannabis, hiding it in packages of children's construction sets and cookies.

The shipments were declared as "toys" and "gifts," but during the inspection, customs officers found caches with six packages of narcotic substance. To confirm this, an analyzer was used, which showed the presence of cannabis, which is prohibited in Ukraine.

Customs notified law enforcement agencies, and as a result of a joint operation with the SBU, the suspect was detained and charged under Article 305 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Recall

Law enforcement officers eliminated the activities of a drug trafficking group that disguised cocaine, ecstasy and hashish as cosmetics. The dealers received monthly income of over a million hryvnias. The seven detainees were served suspicion notices.