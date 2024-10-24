They earned $10,000 a month: a group of drug dealers will be tried in Ternopil Oblast

$41.320.06
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
April 3, 07:36 PM • 23151 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 119210 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 175671 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 110395 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 346321 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 174791 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 145748 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 196387 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 125208 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108269 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

Forbidden love: US government bans its employees in China from having intimate relationships with locals

April 3, 06:18 PM • 10267 views

South Korea allocated 100 million dollars in aid to Ukraine - Ministry of Foreign Affairs

April 3, 06:22 PM • 10046 views

They are sending fake “circles” in Telegram: the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported a new type of fraud

April 3, 06:37 PM • 8820 views

Milk scandal: in Georgia, the largest producer fed cows with chicken manure

April 3, 06:59 PM • 10248 views

"He speaks logical things": Elon Musk's father said he admires Putin

April 3, 07:15 PM • 7608 views
Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 1954 views

“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM • 89293 views

Exclusive

April 3, 03:18 PM • 119212 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 22986 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 25616 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 39478 views

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM • 47969 views

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

April 3, 10:44 AM • 136489 views
They earned $10,000 a month: a group of drug dealers will be tried in Ternopil Oblast

Kyiv • UNN

 • 102651 views

A group of drug traffickers in Ternopil region was selling 3.5 kg of psychotropic drugs every month, earning $10 thousand. Law enforcement seized 10 kg of substances worth UAH 10 million. The suspects face up to 12 years in prison.

They earned $10,000 a month: a group of drug dealers will be tried in Ternopil Oblast

A group of drug traffickers who sold about 3.5 kg of psychotropic drugs and cannabis every month, earning almost $10,000, will be tried in Ternopil region. This is reported by the Main Department of the National Police in Ternopil region, UNN reports .

During the pre-trial investigation, it was established that the illegal business was organized by a 20-year-old native of Donetsk region who rented an apartment in Ternopil. He involved his friend in the business. The accomplices bought large quantities of amphetamine, PVP and cannabis, then packaged and sold it through their “shops” created in one of the social networks. The “goods” were carefully disguised and sent to customers by mail,

- the message says.

Details

Law enforcement officers conducted 10 authorized searches and seized almost 10 kilograms of psychotropic substances PVP and amphetamine, as well as cannabis. The estimated value of the seized psychotropic substances and drugs at black market prices is about UAH 10 million.

The defendants were served a notice of suspicion of committing a crime stipulated by Parts 2 and 3 of Article 307 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (illegal production, manufacture, purchase, storage, transportation, shipment or sale of narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances or their analogues). During the pre-trial investigation, the suspects were detained. They face imprisonment for up to 12 years with confiscation of property.

Large-scale special operation was conducted in Ukraine: 116 people suspected of selling weapons and drugs21.09.24, 12:36 • 18252 views

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Donetsk
Ternopil
