They earned $10,000 a month: a group of drug dealers will be tried in Ternopil Oblast
Kyiv • UNN
A group of drug traffickers in Ternopil region was selling 3.5 kg of psychotropic drugs every month, earning $10 thousand. Law enforcement seized 10 kg of substances worth UAH 10 million. The suspects face up to 12 years in prison.
A group of drug traffickers who sold about 3.5 kg of psychotropic drugs and cannabis every month, earning almost $10,000, will be tried in Ternopil region. This is reported by the Main Department of the National Police in Ternopil region, UNN reports .
During the pre-trial investigation, it was established that the illegal business was organized by a 20-year-old native of Donetsk region who rented an apartment in Ternopil. He involved his friend in the business. The accomplices bought large quantities of amphetamine, PVP and cannabis, then packaged and sold it through their “shops” created in one of the social networks. The “goods” were carefully disguised and sent to customers by mail,
Details
Law enforcement officers conducted 10 authorized searches and seized almost 10 kilograms of psychotropic substances PVP and amphetamine, as well as cannabis. The estimated value of the seized psychotropic substances and drugs at black market prices is about UAH 10 million.
The defendants were served a notice of suspicion of committing a crime stipulated by Parts 2 and 3 of Article 307 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (illegal production, manufacture, purchase, storage, transportation, shipment or sale of narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances or their analogues). During the pre-trial investigation, the suspects were detained. They face imprisonment for up to 12 years with confiscation of property.
Large-scale special operation was conducted in Ukraine: 116 people suspected of selling weapons and drugs21.09.24, 12:36 • 18252 views