Drones, robots, and AI are changing the 'kill zone' on the battlefield: the Armed Forces of Ukraine spoke about the capabilities of UGV at the DFNC3 forum

$41.340.11
48.270.11
ukenru
Exclusive
07:13 AM • 13123 views
NABU's monopoly on fighting corruption must be eliminated - member of the Verkhovna Rada's anti-corruption committee
Exclusive
October 6, 12:45 PM • 30377 views
Should we expect the dollar at 50? Economist predicted how much the dollar will cost in 2026
October 6, 10:30 AM • 60646 views
General Staff confirmed the destruction of an explosives plant in Russia, an oil terminal and an ammunition depot in Crimea
October 6, 10:10 AM • 50814 views
Ukraine plans to launch platforms for exporting Ukrainian weapons by the end of the year
October 6, 06:51 AM • 52416 views
New rules for entry to the EU from October 12: clarification from the State Border Guard Service
October 6, 06:06 AM • 91118 views
Nobel Week 2025: Dates and Award SchedulePhoto
October 6, 06:00 AM • 35802 views
Full Moon on October 7: Astrologer Bazylenko explained how it will affect Ukraine
October 5, 03:08 PM • 41159 views
Ihnat explained what factors affect the difficulty of shooting down drones and missiles
October 5, 07:57 AM • 67311 views
Zelenskyy on the night attack: Russia launched over 50 missiles and about 500 drones at UkrainePhoto
October 4, 11:20 PM • 78306 views
Party with anti-Ukrainian views wins Czech elections: Andrej Babiš to form government
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+12°
1.9m/s
84%
753mm
Popular news
May accelerate the evolution of war: Ukraine created a unique unmanned surface vesselOctober 6, 11:24 PM • 21820 views
In Shostka, electricity supply has been restored in some houses, others receive power according to a scheduleVideoOctober 6, 11:46 PM • 6130 views
Finnish President and Prime Minister to visit US for meeting with Trump: what will they discuss?October 7, 03:01 AM • 11941 views
Russian invaders lost 1020 servicemen and 458 pieces of equipment in one day - General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine04:42 AM • 17782 views
EU countries agree to restrict travel for Russian diplomats amid surge in potential spy attacks - FT05:57 AM • 12093 views
Publications
NABU's monopoly on fighting corruption must be eliminated - member of the Verkhovna Rada's anti-corruption committee
Exclusive
07:13 AM • 13145 views
Top 5 Chicken Dishes: Simple and Delicious Recipes for Family DinnerPhotoOctober 6, 12:01 PM • 43624 views
Moment of purification and a great energy breakthrough: astrological forecast for the week of October 6-12October 6, 08:19 AM • 53306 views
Nobel Week 2025: Dates and Award SchedulePhotoOctober 6, 06:06 AM • 91142 views
How to prepare your home for the cold: a checklistPhotoOctober 4, 08:00 AM • 193639 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Emmanuel Macron
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Sébastien Lecornu
Angela Merkel
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
State Border of Ukraine
Kharkiv
Sumy Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Selena Gomez shared a touching video from her own weddingOctober 6, 06:42 PM • 18001 views
Taylor Swift answered in a few words the question of when her wedding will take placeOctober 4, 11:30 AM • 71538 views
Taylor Swift on a popular British show impressed with a ring from Travis KelceOctober 3, 05:13 PM • 67482 views
Five captivating Korean dramas to watch in your free timeVideoOctober 3, 04:00 PM • 142731 views
Prince William reveals his plans for legacy and protecting children from mediaOctober 3, 07:40 AM • 74135 views
Actual
9K720 Iskander
Shahed-136
The Guardian
Truth Social
Nord Stream

Drones, robots, and AI are changing the 'kill zone' on the battlefield: the Armed Forces of Ukraine spoke about the capabilities of UGV at the DFNC3 forum

Kyiv • UNN

 • 610 views

Ground robotic systems are actively used for evacuating the wounded, logistics, reconnaissance, and engaging the enemy, having transported over 500 tons of cargo in a month.

Drones, robots, and AI are changing the 'kill zone' on the battlefield: the Armed Forces of Ukraine spoke about the capabilities of UGV at the DFNC3 forum

Representatives of the Armed Forces of Ukraine took part in the International Defense Industries Forum DFNC3: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of the Netherlands Dick Schoof were also present. Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Brigadier General Andriy Lebedenko, drew attention to the importance of drones, ground robotic systems, and the use of artificial intelligence, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

Lebedenko emphasized that the Armed Forces of Ukraine have clearly formulated the concept of using GRC (ground robotic complexes - ed.) on the battlefield. Their effectiveness increases in conditions of expanding the so-called "kill zone" - a space in which personnel are at increased risk of being hit.

It is also noted that ground robotic complexes are already actively used for evacuating the wounded, logistical tasks, and delivering ammunition and provisions. In just one month, more than 500 tons of cargo were transported by such platforms, the report says.

In addition, ground robotic systems are involved in reconnaissance, surveillance, detection, and engagement of the enemy. Their use occurs in conjunction with unmanned aerial vehicles, which ensures effective integration into the overall battle management system, the Ministry of Defense added.

At the same time, the Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Lieutenant General Andriy Hnatov, who was also present at the forum, emphasized that timely accumulated and disseminated combat experience is the main factor that stimulates the development of technologies and ensures superiority over the enemy.

The situation on the battlefield is changing with high dynamics - the time for adaptation has shortened to weeks, and sometimes even days. And what was relevant yesterday may not work today, Hnatov noted.

That is why workshops, technical centers, and analytical groups at headquarters are deployed in units conducting combat operations. They work daily on the operational implementation of new solutions based on real combat experience. It is also extremely important to transform combat experience into ready-made technological solutions and ensure their scaling and rapid return to the battlefield, Andriy Hnatov emphasized.

Recall

Earlier, the Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Andriy Hnatov, stated that in the event of a massive use of drones by the Russians, it is only about a possible restriction of mobile communication, and not about its complete shutdown.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyWar in UkrainePoliticsTechnologies
Andriy Hnatov
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Netherlands
Volodymyr Zelenskyy