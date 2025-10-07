Drones, robots, and AI are changing the 'kill zone' on the battlefield: the Armed Forces of Ukraine spoke about the capabilities of UGV at the DFNC3 forum

Representatives of the Armed Forces of Ukraine took part in the International Defense Industries Forum DFNC3: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of the Netherlands Dick Schoof were also present. Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Brigadier General Andriy Lebedenko, drew attention to the importance of drones, ground robotic systems, and the use of artificial intelligence, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

Lebedenko emphasized that the Armed Forces of Ukraine have clearly formulated the concept of using GRC (ground robotic complexes - ed.) on the battlefield. Their effectiveness increases in conditions of expanding the so-called "kill zone" - a space in which personnel are at increased risk of being hit.

It is also noted that ground robotic complexes are already actively used for evacuating the wounded, logistical tasks, and delivering ammunition and provisions. In just one month, more than 500 tons of cargo were transported by such platforms, the report says.

In addition, ground robotic systems are involved in reconnaissance, surveillance, detection, and engagement of the enemy. Their use occurs in conjunction with unmanned aerial vehicles, which ensures effective integration into the overall battle management system, the Ministry of Defense added.

At the same time, the Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Lieutenant General Andriy Hnatov, who was also present at the forum, emphasized that timely accumulated and disseminated combat experience is the main factor that stimulates the development of technologies and ensures superiority over the enemy.

The situation on the battlefield is changing with high dynamics - the time for adaptation has shortened to weeks, and sometimes even days. And what was relevant yesterday may not work today, Hnatov noted.

That is why workshops, technical centers, and analytical groups at headquarters are deployed in units conducting combat operations. They work daily on the operational implementation of new solutions based on real combat experience. It is also extremely important to transform combat experience into ready-made technological solutions and ensure their scaling and rapid return to the battlefield, Andriy Hnatov emphasized.

Recall

Earlier, the Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Andriy Hnatov, stated that in the event of a massive use of drones by the Russians, it is only about a possible restriction of mobile communication, and not about its complete shutdown.