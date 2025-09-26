Drones in Denmark's sky: Zelenskyy shared intelligence details with Frederiksen

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed with Prime Minister of Denmark Mette Frederiksen preparations for the summit of the European Political Community, and also shared intelligence details regarding drones in the Danish sky, reports UNN.

We discussed preparations for the summit of the European Political Community, which will take place in Denmark next week. We coordinated meetings with partners, and are preparing for diplomatic work.

In addition, according to him, they talked about the situation with drones, which have been recorded in the Danish sky three times this week. The President of Ukraine shared intelligence details.

We equally understand that against the background of all these cases, we need to coordinate even more and increase defense production. Any challenges are overcome by cooperation.