Drones attacked Zaporizhzhia: more than 3,000 subscribers were left without electricity
Kyiv • UNN
The Russian army attacked a frontline community in the Zaporizhzhia region, damaging a critical infrastructure facility. More than 3,000 subscribers without electricity, three villages without water supply.
The Russian army attacked one of the frontline communities in the Zaporizhzhia region, more than 3,000 subscribers are without electricity. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov, UNN reports.
More than 3,000 subscribers without electricity and three villages without water supply. These are the consequences of an enemy attack on one of the frontline communities of the region.
According to him, a critical infrastructure object was damaged. The attack continues.
Earlier, the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration warned of the threat of attack drones, and then - about the work of air defense.
In Zaporizhzhia, nearly 2,000 subscribers are without gas due to an attack by the Russian Federation09.03.25, 10:40 • 60505 views