In Zaporizhzhia, nearly 2,000 subscribers are without gas due to an attack by the Russian Federation
Kyiv • UNN
Due to the Russian shelling of critical infrastructure, about 2,000 subscribers in the villages of Matviyivka and Lutserna are left without gas. Rescuers have localized the fire, and 210,000 subscribers and 500 enterprises are already receiving gas in normal mode.
In the Zaporizhzhia region, as a result of shelling by the Russians of critical infrastructure, nearly 2,000 subscribers are left without gas supply. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia RMA, Ivan Fedorov, writes UNN.
Rescuers managed to fully localize the fire at the site of the strike by 2 a.m. Firefighters battled the flames for five hours. Due to the shelling by the aggressor country, nearly 2,000 subscribers in the villages of Matviyivka and Lyutserna are currently without gas. Gas workers are doing everything possible to restore it to the people as soon as possible.
According to him, for some consumers in Zaporizhzhia, the gas pressure was reduced. Currently, 210,000 subscribers and 500 enterprises already have gas supply in normal mode.
Fedorov added that there were no disruptions in heat supply, the service is provided stably.
Recall
Russian troops struck about 10 times in Zaporizhzhia and the region on Saturday evening, March 8. As a result of the attack, critical infrastructure was damaged, and there may be restrictions on gas and heat supply.