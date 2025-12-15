Drones attacked seven regions of the Russian Federation, a gas processing plant in Astrakhan was damaged

On the night of December 15, drones attacked Moscow, Astrakhan, Bryansk, Belgorod, Rostov, Kaluga, and Tula regions of Russia. This was reported by Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, on Telegram, as reported by UNN.

Details

Concurrently, photos and videos of the aftermath of the strike on the gas processing plant in Astrakhan appeared in Russian "media" and Telegram channels.

This enterprise processes up to 3.2 million tons of petroleum products annually and produces a significant share of sulfur (~3.3 - 3.5 million tons per year), which is used for the production of explosives in the Russian Federation.

This plant has been successfully attacked at least twice. The last such attack occurred on the night of January 3 of this year. At that time, the combined technological unit for processing stable gas condensate was damaged.

This unit is key for the production of motor fuels - gasoline and diesel fuel, which are part of the plant's commercial products.

Recall

On the night of December 15, missiles attacked the thermal power plant in Belgorod, which led to a power outage.