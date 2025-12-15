$42.270.00
EU kicks off crucial week with talks with Zelenskyy and attempt to save €210 billion loan - Politico
December 14, 09:34 PM • 14259 views
Skorokhod case: "third parties" posted bail of over 3 million hryvnias for the MP
December 14, 08:56 PM • 24068 views
"Significant progress has been made" - Witkoff on talks in Berlin
December 14, 07:10 PM • 22324 views
Zelenskyy and Trump's delegation to continue Ukraine talks in Berlin on Monday - Media
Exclusive
December 14, 12:56 PM • 32402 views
A week of inner turning, hope, and new direction: horoscope for December 15–21
Exclusive
December 14, 10:14 AM • 37145 views
Flu vaccine reappears in Ukraine
December 13, 03:54 PM • 51050 views
18-year-old men who have not registered will automatically receive the status of a conscript - Ministry of Defense
December 13, 03:26 PM • 76252 views
Ukraine imposes sanctions against almost 700 vessels of Russia's "shadow fleet" - Zelenskyy
December 13, 03:01 PM • 51764 views
Belarus handed over 114 civilians to Ukraine: among them well-known Belarusian oppositionists and UkrainiansPhoto
December 13, 01:58 PM • 48288 views
Zelenskyy instructed the GUR to intensify efforts to free prisoners of war before the New Year
United States dollar

Drones attacked seven regions of the Russian Federation, a gas processing plant in Astrakhan was damaged

Kyiv • UNN

 • 608 views

On the night of December 15, drones attacked seven regions of Russia. As a result of the attack, a gas processing plant in Astrakhan was damaged, which produces a significant part of sulfur for the manufacture of explosives.

Drones attacked seven regions of the Russian Federation, a gas processing plant in Astrakhan was damaged

On the night of December 15, drones attacked Moscow, Astrakhan, Bryansk, Belgorod, Rostov, Kaluga, and Tula regions of Russia. This was reported by Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, on Telegram, as reported by UNN.

Details

Concurrently, photos and videos of the aftermath of the strike on the gas processing plant in Astrakhan appeared in Russian "media" and Telegram channels.

This enterprise processes up to 3.2 million tons of petroleum products annually and produces a significant share of sulfur (~3.3 - 3.5 million tons per year), which is used for the production of explosives in the Russian Federation.

This plant has been successfully attacked at least twice. The last such attack occurred on the night of January 3 of this year. At that time, the combined technological unit for processing stable gas condensate was damaged.

This unit is key for the production of motor fuels - gasoline and diesel fuel, which are part of the plant's commercial products.

Recall

On the night of December 15, missiles attacked the thermal power plant in Belgorod, which led to a power outage.

